UST takes solo lead in UAAP high school beach volley

Khy Progella and Cameron Grace Villaluz of UST move to the top.
DEFENDING champion University of Santo Tomas took the solo lead as Khy Progella and Cameron Grace Villaluz overcame Adamson University’s Shai Nitura and Fel Sagaysay, 21-14, 24-22, in a duel of top teams in the UAAP Season 86 High School Girls’ Beach Volleyball Tournament at the Sands SM By The Bay on Saturday.

Far Eastern University-Diliman gained a piece of second place as Frenchie Premaylon and Love Lopez bested Ateneo’s Ten Quimpo and Abigail May Martija, 22-20, 21-16.
The Baby Tamaraws and the Baby Falcons sport similar 3-1 records.

De La Salle-Zobel’s Aislinn Alemaña and Katrina Tria joined National University Nazareth School in fourth place after outlasting UP Integrated School’s Khloe Long and Janella Guarino, 20-22, 21-8, 15-4.
The Junior Lady Spikers and the idle Lady Bullpups have 2-2 records.
The Blue Eagles dropped to 1-4, while the Junior Fighting Maroons fell to 0-5.
In the boys’ division, NU, UST, Adamson, and FEU-D are tied at 4-1. NU’s John Wayne Dionela and Rain Skyler Gemarino made short work of the University of the Philippines’ Juan Miguel Navarro, Japeth Ben Casabar, and third player Marcus Ellis Bamba, 21-6, 21-4.
UST continued its rise after an opening day defeat as John Michael Lagaran and Lance Malinao beat University of the East’s Jan Macam and Xyrone Montemayor, 21-10, 21-19.

