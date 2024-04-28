Savi Davison gets nod from scribes even as PLDT bows out

IT was a bittersweet ending to the PVL All-Filipino Conference for PLDT’s Savi Davison the High Speed Hitters shocked powerhouse Creamline in four sets.

Davison uncorked 27 points in the breakthrough victory to help PLDT to their first-ever franchise win over the Cool Smashers, 22-25, 25-22, 25-14, 27-25 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Thursday.

The Fil-Canadian hitter’s scoring output, built on 25 attacks, one block, and an ace, earned her the nod as PVL Press Corps Player of the Week.

Davison was picked by the 16 writers from the print and online over Choco Mucho’s Sisi Rondina, Chery Tiggo’s Eya Laure, Petro Gazz’s Brooke Van Sickle, Ivy Lacsina of Nxled, Gel Cayuna of Cignal, Grethcel Soltones of Akari and Trisha Tubu of Farm Fresh for the citation

for the period April 23 to 27.

Davison said she was eager to play her best even as PLDT was earlier eliminated from semifinal contention.

“We just had to give it our all since there’s nothing that we could lose,” Davison said.

“Thinking about it now, we beat the top two teams in the conference. It kind of shows a lot that when we show up, when we put our best out there, the sky’s the limit.” she added.