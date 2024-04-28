‘Preparing the future through robotics needs to nurture children’s whole being’

TANZA, Cavite—An electronics professor at a child-development center predicts a future dominated by robotics, emphasizing the necessity for individuals to adapt in order to remain competitive.

“The robots can lower the cost of the products. However, the opportunity for us in robotics should be in the ability to develop the robots that will replace a lot of the manual labor that we are using now,” Tanza Child Development Centre (TCDC) manager Prof. Romeo Gabriel Solis told the BusinessMirror.

Solis suggested that while robotics may replace manual labor, it also opens up opportunities for creativity. As some jobs are phased out, new ones emerge that lead to a shift in the job market.

However, he pointed out that change is inevitable, and no job can be guaranteed to last forever. Therefore, adaptability is crucial in navigating the evolving landscape of employment.

Meanwhile, this sentiment was echoed by Professor Emeritus of the University of the Philippines, Gisela Concepcion, who told the BusinessMirror that robotics, mechanization, and automation are undoubtedly the future of industrialization in the Philippines, playing a pivotal role.

She expressed that while there are no inherent issues with artificial intelligence, it is essential to consider the ethical implications of AI and data sciences.

Concepcion emphasized the importance of instilling good values in students, as technologies like sciences and robotics have dual potentials for both positive and negative applications.

“This early, the young students must be imparted with the right ethical values, because AI is here to stay. It’s really the future of human civilization. And it’s growing in its applications. And impacting our lives,” she said.

TCDC students show off STEM skills at expo

Grade schoolers impressed audiences with their proficiency in robotics and AI integration during the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Expo at the TCDC on April 20.

Solis told the BusinessMirror that early exposure to robotics and AI has significantly boosted students’ interest in STEM.

He emphasized that such experiences empower students to explore their own ideas and innovate within robotics which foster a necessity for STEM knowledge in their endeavors.

Up-and-coming STEM inventors

A group of 16 preschool pupils enthusiastically took part in the Mobot’s Amazing Race Challenge, engaging with simple robots designed for entertainment and basic interaction.

The robots moved around, emitted sounds, and sported colorful lights to captivate the preschoolers in a lively and interactive activity.

Some Grades 1 and 2 schoolchildren joined the excitement of the Mobot’s Amazing Race Challenge.

In another corner, Grade 3 pupils delved into the Artbot Challenge, where robots autonomously created art using Mblock Orion.

By programming specific movements, the schoolchildren crafted unique artwork with their robots.

The challenge heightened for Grade 4 children who tackled the Mbot Programming.

Equipped with Ultrasonic and IR sensors, the pupils made robots navigate obstacles autonomously, guided by a code they themselves crafted.

Not to be outdone, Grade 5 pupils ventured into crafting Outerspace vehicles using the Mblock Arduino shield.

With IR sensors that aid navigation and obstacle avoidance, the vehicles simulated journeys through outer space environments.

The Grade 6 pupils delved into the world of interactive science games, which employed Makey Makey and Scratch technology to create engaging educational experiences.

Makey Makey allowed them to transform everyday objects into interactive elements, while Scratch provided a visual programming language for game development.

The excitement extended to high school, with 72 students embracing a diverse range of challenges.

Grade 7 students kicked off with the Bugs or Mouse Maze challenge by using Microbit technology to navigate maze-like environments with their creations.

Grade 8 students showcased expertise in agricultural robotics by employing STC microcontrollers to develop robots tailored for tasks like planting, watering, and soil monitoring.

Meanwhile, Grade 9 students, impressed with their inventive free-design robot creations using STC microcontrollers that showcased their skills in both creativity and technical skills.

In Grade 10, students demonstrated their ingenuity in crafting E-fans using Arduino technology. With features like Bluetooth integration, voice recognition, and sensor-based controls, these electronic fans represented the intersection of innovation and practicality.

Additionally, with the Vex robotics platforms, the students designed and constructed robots to conquer specific challenges that foster collaboration and problem-solving abilities.

Among the senior high-school cohort of seven students, innovation reigned supreme. They created an Internet of things indoor farming system with sensors and actuators, to presenting a unique pare of robots capable of dispensing ingredients for the popular street Filipino dish.

Students here perceive that their endeavors demonstrated the limitless creativity and technical skills of the upcoming generation of innovators.

Nurturing young minds

When the BusinessMirror asked about inviting businessmen to their STEM expo to leverage the children’s robotics skills, Solis expressed that while it is a school initiative, personally, they aim to nurture the children’s development.

He emphasized the importance of nurturing the children’s thinking process rather than focusing solely on the end product.

“In education, your job is to develop the person,” he said.

Solis underscored that education extends beyond lectures, highlighting the value of teamwork, interpersonal skills, perseverance, and other sub-skills that are vital in today’s context.

“So if you’re developing a student, you might as well try to develop the whole person, not just one aspect of the person’s life,” he pointed out.