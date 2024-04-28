Pons-Café tandem, Dionela-Gemarino duo win beach volley meet in San Juan

FAR Eastern University’s (FEU) Melody Pons and Sheena Cafe and National University’s Johnwayne Dionela and Rain Skyler Gemarino earned top honors in the Beach Volleyball Republic (BVR) Summer Kickoff at the beach volleyball courts of Aboitiz Land’s Seafront Residences Sands in San Juan, Batangas, recently.

Pons and Cafe posted a 21-14, 21-10 victory over Katipunan’s Gena Hora and Euri Eslapor, whole Dionela and Gemarino biked a 21-17, 21-12 win over College of Saint Benilde’s Kevin Ondevilla and Rocky Motol in the finals.

FEU’s Frenchie Premaylon and Love Lopez claimed the women’s bronze medal, while Kyle Retiza and Reynan Postorioso secured third place in the men’s contest.

A thrilling exhibition match between BVR founders Fille Cayetano and Bea Tan against Dzi Gervacio and Iris Tolenada highlighted the event with the Cayetano-Tan pair prevailing 21-16, 21-17.

A beach volleyball camp for youngsters was conducted was also conducted as part of the Seafront Summerfest 2024 with the BVR announcing upcoming legs of the series in Puerto Galera, Sipalay and Davao.

The Seafront Summerfest 2024 allowed guests to explore the premier offers of Seafront Residences with its range of options including houses and lots, residential lots and mid-rise condominiums called villas.