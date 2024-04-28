Padel Pilipinas goes strong in 1st quarter of 2024

PADEL Pilipinas went strong in the first quarter of the year highlighted by a month-long series of training sessions in Portugal and Spain in March.

The national federation recognized by both the Philippine Olympic Committee and Philippine Sports Commission, had coaches Bryan Joshua Casao, Argil Lance Cañizares, Raymark Gulfo and Tao Yee Tan undergo intensive training, matches and international exposure at the Padel Factory in Cascais, Portugal, and Vita 10 in Madrid, Spain.

“So many great takeaways from this trip. Aside from getting to compete in high level tournaments, we learned how we can be better players and, more so, better coaches,” Padel Pilipinas head coach Bryan Casao said. “We are very excited to share all these with our students most especially in our grassroots clinics which Padel Pilipinas has been regularly doing all over the country.”

Shortly after the Portugal and Spain stints, Padel Pilipinas sent the team to the Asia Pacific Padel Tour (APPT) Hong Kong Grand Slam 2024 last April 11 to 14 with many-time national champion Derrick Santos finishing second in the mixed open category with French partner Kim Ben Attar.

“With 31 participating countries, I believe our team has made considerable strides in Hong Kong,” Santos said. “In fact, in Asia we came second to Japan.”

Santos added: “It was my first podium finish in the mixed category where we won against the Japanese team in the semifinals, but lost a tight match to a more experienced Spanish team in the final. I am also very proud that I stood beside Johnny [Arcilla] for his first international victory.”

Philippine tennis legend Johnny Arcilla, owner of 10 Philippine Columbian Association Open tennis titles with ten championships, made his international Padel debut in March with Santos and won his first international match against a seasoned Spanish-Argentinean tandem.

Senator Pia Cayetano and Tao Yee Tan also competed for the first time abroad in the oomen’s Open and with Raymark Gulfo in the mixed open.

“It was a great experience. We won some matches and lost others. My first game was against one of my Spanish coaches who went on to win the tournament,” Cayetano said. “The level of playing is really high and clearly the Spanish have a headstart. But I’m happy that our team is here and getting exposed to this level of competition.”

The Philippine national team also saw action against teams from Japan, China and Hong Kong in the Asian Padel Invitational.