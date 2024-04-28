`

Today’s front page, Sunday, April 28, 2024

today's front page businessmirror 042824

No timetable for Butler’s return to Heat

sports07 042924
Jimmy Butler is hoping to suit up again in the playoffs.
  • business mirror 728x90
  • sm job fair 728 90 (1)
  • el sitio nativo banner 728 x 90 business mirror
  • img 2205
  • fcr oreoendcard 728x90 2174
  • western guaranty
  • axa mlc business mirror leaderboard 728x90 2

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler says he wants to play in the NBA playoffs, though there’s no timetable for his return from a sprained MCL.

The Miami Heat forward spoke to TNT during a stoppage of his team’s Eastern Conference first-round game against the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, as he watched from the team’s bench area. Butler got hurt in the play-in round against Philadelphia and has missed all four Heat games since.

“I don’t know about a timeline, but we’ve been working,” Butler said during the televised interview. “I want to hoop. I want to get out here. I want some of this.”

The preliminary assessment on Butler was that he would miss multiple weeks because of the knee injury, which happened in the first quarter of the game at Philadelphia — before Butler played through it for the final three quarters of that game.

Butler has been getting treatment in the days since, but the team has not revealed any more specific timeframe about when he could play again.

Miami is playing this series without Butler and point guard Terry Rozier, who is sidelined with a neck injury. The Heat went to the NBA Finals last year as the eighth seed in the East, and Butler said the team’s confidence remains high even as a No. 8 seed taking on a Celtics team that finished the regular season with the NBA’s best record.

  • makati online ad 300px x 250px
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)

“I think we believe,” Butler said. “It’s everybody else that don’t.”

Image credits: AP



0
0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Share 0
  • h101 app ad(250 x 300 px)
  • hyundai santa fe 300x250
  • makati online ad 300px x 250px

Know more