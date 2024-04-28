House mourns passing of Cavite Rep. Barzaga, 74

THE House of Representatives grieves the passing of one of the chamber’s reputed legal eagles, Rep. Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga Jr. of Dasmariñas City, Cavite.

Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez recalled Barzaga as a reliable source of legal counsel and an expert in navigating the complexities of the national budget, given his background as a certified public accountant and a lawyer.

“We are deeply saddened by Cong Pidi’s passing. The House of Representatives has just lost a great legal thinker and a smart number-cruncher,” the Speaker said.

“I myself consulted him on a number of legal issues. He was always lending a helping hand. We will also remember him as an indefatigable lawmaker who made it a point to attend sessions and participate actively in committee hearings with extensive preparations,” he said.

In a statement, the Barzaga family confirmed that the lawmaker passed away at the age of 74 on Saturday (Philippine Time) in California, USA.

Barzaga, as he was affectionately known, served the people of Cavite and the City of Dasmariñas for many years. His advocacy for education, healthcare, and poverty alleviation has touched the lives of many and has had a profound impact on the future of his constituents, according to briefers issued by the House.

Throughout his tenure, Barzaga’s relentless pursuit of justice and his compassion for those in need earned him the respect and admiration of both colleagues and constituents alike. He will be remembered not only for his legislative accomplishments but also for his genuine concern for the welfare of others, the House added.

Barzaga is survived by his wife, Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga, and sons, BM Kiko, Third, and Enzo.