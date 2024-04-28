Gen Z and the amazing age of AI at work has begun

The times, sang Bob Dylan, they are a-changin’. And in the time between the advent of Covid-19 and ChatGPT, an entirely new era has begun—the amazing age of artificial intelligence.

Debate rages about whether “full sentience”—or whether AI can ever feel like a human—will be reached. Already in a trial, participants guessed correctly just 60 percent of the time on whether they were talking to a person or robot in an online chat. It’s becoming harder and harder to separate not just human from machine but humans from their machines. Are you, for instance, ever not within arm’s reach of your smartphone? Does your car now start with an app? Are your books, groceries, documents, communications all done via the interface of something rather than someone?

Those of us born before the 1980s grew up working alongside technology, which was “over there,” rather than “always on.” I was born in 1964, and therefore am a young boomer. It wasn’t just the manual typewriter I grew up with, but the corded phone, the four-channel black-and-white television, the manual airline ticket and the filing cabinet.

Millennials, Gen Z and Alphas—those born after 1981—are what I call the AMaZing generation. They have experienced technology’s advances directly and used them from the get-go: headphones, smartphones, iPods, airpods and screens with agency in technology and yet very little control outside in the world.

Since the 1980s, the AMaZing generation in the developing world have been born into a background of rising insecurity, outsourcing, competition for rising economies, and now, generative AI. Schooled in social media and immersive media, they are less and less socially mobile, and so for them the idea of the “career ladder” is, well, pretty old-fashioned. Covid connected families back to each other in strange ways. The generations saw each other a lot more, close-up.

The “Jodie Foster question”

It’s not that surprising that post-Covid the youngest working cohort, Gen Z (Alphas don’t reach working age until 2026), want to work in a radically different way from the Boomers and Gen X, the two dominant “elders” in the workforce right now. We were always in and always on, because, well, the rewards were there. But we burned out, we neglected ourselves and our young children noticed. Like all kids, they don’t want to be like their parents. And that includes the grown-ups in the workforce.

In the years since the sudden hard stop of the pandemic for many Gen Z—they were still in college or unable to get to college—the concern among the corporate class has focused on them: Companies don’t want to lose their pipeline. The Millennials are not just older, they have the responsibilities that employers want them to have: families and mortgages. But what has become clear is just how poorly understood that generation has been.

I have lost count of the times leaders and managers, older Millennials, have looked into my face searchingly to ask what I can now call the Jodie Foster question: How can I get Gen Z to stop thinking about themselves? Equally, I lost count of the times I encountered Gen Z postgraduates or non-graduates who were clearly working in a wholly different way to my generation. They work as if they were gig workers by choice—as baristas, in hospitality, on short-term contracts without the sense of a lifelong career. And they didn’t seem at all anxious about it.

We need to stick together

Let’s not forget: We need each other. We can’t go in for generational wars now when generational AI can potentially sweep away the distinction between what it means to be a human at work or a robot. Yes, we communicate differently. Show me someone born before 1980 who doesn’t prefer leaving a voicemail or using an actual phone call or who genuinely prefers an emoji over a text. And show me someone of my generation who didn’t naughtily laugh out loud at actor and director Jodie Foster’s remarks about Gen Z. But that’s not the point. This is: We humans need to stick together.

Technology, the great enabler, requires a cognitive function which slips as you get older anyway. I can’t be the only parent of a Gen Z who rolls their eyes as I struggle with the sheer quantity of things to do to stay connected: plugins, downloads, authentifications, user IDs. The average person now has 70 to 80 digital passwords to either store safely or remember. In practice, that’s not gonna happen, is it? The annual cost of cybercrime is rising across the world—$10 billion was lost to internet scams in 2022 in the US, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Who’s guessing that a large proportion of the victims are over 50?

Technology isn’t designed for the old let alone the old at work. For all the talk of reskilling and retraining, there isn’t yet a mainstream discussion about providing this at different speeds for different cognitive abilities. The workplace should do more than be inclusive, equitable and welcoming. It should actively help the elderly learn and use technology. Maybe AI is coming to the rescue here. It should.

Learn from the past

Do we learn from the past? Well, I’m not sure we do. But equally, I’m not sure we are taking full advantage of the present either. Because the resistance to change in terms of how we work (beyond desk diaries or digital ones) still hinges hugely on where and when we work, on our patterns of working, reflecting our life stages and our life choices. Steven J. Davis, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution refers to the pandemic as “this big forcing event” and it’s time to learn from it and put in place different ways to live, and to work.

If I could wave a magic wand, the one thing we would do to better understand the present of work and make doable working assumptions about the future is to address the past. To learn from it. The future is coming at us so quickly, but we need to pause and understand two things. Firstly, how generations are changing, and secondly, how we can create a truly amazing age, in which it isn’t about one generation being in the driving seat, but several at once.