Film Education Congress set in September

The Film Development Council of the Philippines, through the Academic Film Society (AFS), will host a Film Education Convention in September. This has been discussed in a meeting of AFS member school representatives this month in Manila.

Newly appointed FDCP chairperson and chief executive officer Jose Javier Reyes, more popularly known as “Direk Joey,” described the recent gathering as “a significant first meeting of the various chairpersons and representatives of various schools, universities and colleges offering Communication Arts, Media Arts, and Film programs in their respective institutions.”

Direk Joey revealed that the AFS “aims to bring together all the stakeholders in the shaping of film education in our country—from students, teachers, and audiences” as well as “professionals in the field for opportunities of networking, engagement, and conversation.”

The new FDCP head stressed that the organization “will also be instrumental in hopefully providing venues for student filmmakers all over the archipelago to have access to the works of their peers regardless of language or region.”

Aside from Direk Joey and more than 30 representatives of AFS-registered institutions, also present during the general assembly were FDCP Education Division head Rica Arevalo, Education Consultant Seymour Sanchez, Project Development Officer Korina Dela Cruz, and Cinematheque Centre Manila Operations Supervisor Jen Lopez.

STUDENT FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

FDCP Project Development Officer Korina Dela Cruz shared that “the AFS has grown as a nationwide association of schools, colleges, and universities involved in film education since its launch in March last year.”

Through AFS, the national agency aims to nurture aspiring Filipino filmmakers by providing them access to training programs, financial assistance, and other forms of support.

The FDCP and AFS members talked about the progress of teaching film in educational institutions and forms of assistance that the schools may need. They also explored ways in which educators could receive support to improve their students’ understanding of film and enhance film education.

AFS offers funding grants ranging from P30,000 to P50,000 through the Student Financial Assistance Program, which can be availed by those working on their thesis films or capstone projects.

University of Makati College of Arts and Letters (CAL) Dean Mary Acel German, who was represented in the meeting by UMak Film Society adviser and Department of Multimedia Arts program head Stanley Rovira, shared that their university’s “AFS membership will greatly benefit Multimedia Arts students of CAL.”

German added that “while finances do not guarantee creative success, UMak’s experience proves that budgetary limitations can impede students from executing their creative visions given their socio-economic profiles. Hence, any form of financial assistance from the AFS will greatly help them, enabling them to graduate on time.”

MORE BENEFITS

In addition to the SFAP, member schools can also avail of film workshops, mentors and resource persons, access to media library, FDCP ratings and permits, school event promotions, and the use of cinematheque centers and JuanFlix; The FDCP Channel, among other benefits.

Nestor Abrogena, a film director, production designer, and educator who represented CIIT College of Arts and Technology, showed much interest in the FDCP ratings and permits that the AFS is offering to schools which screen their students’ films in cinemas for public exhibition.

Abrogena is also grateful for the opportunity to see “peers especially my former profs from the UP Film Institute, Sir Patrick Campos (UP Diliman) and Ma’am Carol Bello (now with UP Mindanao), and David Corpuz from “Kuya Wes” film, representing Mapua.”

For many AFS members, their collaboration with FDCP marks a promising chapter in their journey to provide their students with enriching opportunities and support for their creative endeavors.

“FDCP prepares for the next generation of filmmakers and the upliftment of the Filipino moviegoing audience,” Direk Joey emphasized.