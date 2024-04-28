DOST elected as vice chairman for Asia Pacific at UN S&T body

GENEVA, Switzerland—Science Undersecretary Leah J. Buendia, representing the Philippines, was elected as vice chaiman for the Asia Pacific Group of the United Nations (UN) Commission on Science and Technology for Development (CSTD) during its 27thh session held from April 15 to 19 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The CSTD, an intergovernmental forum, serves as the UN’s focal organization for science, technology, and innovation (STI) for development, said Karen Lou Mabagos of the International Technology Cooperation Unit of DOST.

. The UN commission critically analyzes and discusses pressing issues on STI and its potential contributions to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The commission is comprised of five regional groups with 43 member states, including nine member states under the Asia Pacific Group.

Buendia, in delivering the Philippine statement, said that the country co-organized, along with the United States of America and the UN Conference on Trade and Development (Unctad), the Workshop on Harnessing STI for Disaster Risk Reduction in Metro Manila, held from February 29 to March 1, Mabagos said.

The DOST executive highlighted the Philippines’ use of data for disaster risk reduction, healthcare, medicine, and satellite data for environmental monitoring.

The CSTD annual sessions contribute to the 2024 theme of the United Nations Economic and Social Council and the High-Level Political Forum on sustainable development and the implementation of its 2023 Ministerial Declaration.

For 2024, the platforms focused on Sustainable Development Goals 1 on poverty eradication, 2 on zero hunger, 13 on climate action, 16 on peace, justice, and strong institutions, and 17 on partnerships for the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), Mabagos added.

As the vice chairman of the Asia Pacific Group, Buendia chaired and moderated a session on the presentation of updates of the national STI policy reviews conducted by the Unctad.

In this role, the Philippines is part of the bureau, comprising the elected officers of the commission. The bureau, consisting of one chairman (rotating among regional groups each year) and four vice chairmen, is responsible for coordinating decision-making among the members of their respective regional groups.

It also facilitates discussions on future courses of action and priority themes before presenting them to the rest of the members.

UN S&T global exhibit

Meanwhile, the DOST represented the Philippines in the UN S&T Global Cooperation Exhibit in Switzerland, Mabagos said.

Organized by the UN CSTD Secretariat from April 15 to 19, the exhibit was held at the sidelines of the 27th Annual Session of the UN CSTD.

The exhibit aimed to facilitate the sharing of knowledge and promote collaboration. It featured innovations by 17 exhibitors from CSTD member states, international organizations, nongovernmental organizations, and other actors active in science, technology and innovation and international cooperation, Mabagos said.

The DOST showcased three initiatives supported by international partners.

They were the Fuel Cell R&D and Testing Center; the joint research on Philippine tannins; and the Science, Engineering, Technology, and Innovation (SETI), and Social Sciences, Human Sciences, Education, Culture, and Communication and Information (SECCI )for SDGs Scorecards, Mabagos said.

The Fuel Cell R&D and Testing Center aims to establish a dedicated facility that contributes vital research and innovative testing solutions in developing and adopting localized fuel cell technology.

The center benefited from the DOST-Industrial Technology Development Institute’s knowledge exchange with the University of Birmingham, and from research visits at the Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology and University of Tsukuba.

Kim Wilmer Balagot, Senior Research Specialist II, on the other hand, featured DOST-Forest Products Research and Development Institute’s (DOST-FPRDI) research on Philippine tannins, a natural source of phenolics used in leather processing and fiber dyeing.

The DOST-FPRDI partnered with Bern University of Applied Sciences, and received funding support from the Swiss National Science Foundation.

The Philippines’ booth featured the DOST Regional Office in Davao’s cooperation with Unesco Office in Jakarta. Through the cooperation, the SECCI for SDGs Scorecard and SETI for SDGs Scorecard were developed.

These measure the science, engineering, technology, and innovation contributions, and the social and human sciences, education, culture, and communication and information contributions to the SDGs targets and indicators.