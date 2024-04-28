Catanduanes farmers get training in identifying abaca diseases, viruses to help sustain the industry

Abaca farmers from Catanduanes found renewed hope through a training program bout the plant’s disease and virus detection.

Twenty-one farmers attended the training organized by the Department of Science and Technology-National Research Council of the Philippines (DOST-NRCP). It was led by Dr. Leny Galvez, research and development leader (RDL) of the Catanduanes State University (CatSU).

Hosted by CatSU’s Abaca Technology and Innovation Center (CatSu-ATIC), the five-day training equipped the farmers with know-how to identify and combat diseases and viruses that threaten their abaca crops.

It aimed to provide abaca farmers with innovative techniques to improve the quality of their products and diversify the abaca industry, ensuring its continued success on a national and international scale.

Abaca, also known as Manila hemp, is a vital commercial crop and a source of pride for Catanduanes.

However, its future is at stake due to the combined challenges of low market prices and diseases. Sustaining the industry requires ongoing support from the government and the community.

The financial struggles, combined with the threat of abaca diseases, are devastating the industry.

These factors discourage farmers to plant the crop, making them shift to a more sustainable livelihood sources, such as fishing and farming of rice and other crops.

The CatSU-ATIC, a collaborative project between CatSU and DOST V, was established to address these issues.

The training program provided the farmers essential agricultural practices, such as abaca varietal identification, exploring the plant’s germplasm, and characterization.

It also gave them the ability to identify potential threats that could jeopardize the quality of their hand-stripped abaca fiber production.

This was made when Galvez conducted the training on abaca germplasm collection, conservation, and identification.

She demonstrated the collection of abaca specimens and the use of IMBL-LAMPara kit for disease detection.

Following the theoretical instruction, the participants engaged in actual testing of abaca samples using the kit. The practical session allowed them to directly observe the color-based results and apply their newly acquired knowledge.

Galvez provided a detailed explanations of the test results, carefully unpacking the meaning behind each color and the corresponding abaca disease.

The interpretations helped the participants’—students, farmers and faculty of CatSU—in understanding and equipped them to accurately diagnose future abaca concerns in their respective fields.

With the new knowledge, the farmers are expected to be able to protect their livelihood and contribute to the sustainability of the province’s abaca industry.

“They [farmers] no longer provide hand-stripped abaca because the market price is very low. Sometimes they require us to provide a share, and this leads to business loss and abaca wastage, then there is additional factor—abaca diseases. That’s why we’re grateful for this training led by the DOST-NRCP and Dr. Leny [Dalvez],” said Gabriel Valenzuela, one of the farmer-participants.

Valenzuela expressed his gratitude for the training program. He highlighted the challenges faced by abaca farmers. Besides the low market price, the additional costs demanded by some buyers have led to significant losses and discouragement among farmers.

The training also involved the participation of representatives from DOST V and DOST-NRCP, and Philippine Fiber Industry Development Authority.