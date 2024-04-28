BOUND FOR OLYMPICS | Samantha’s going to Paris!

SAMANTHA KYLE CATANTAN went for the fun side of competing in what could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that bore tremendous pressure and high expectations and the result was God-given—a ticket to the Paris Olympics.

“With all the pressures and expectations coming not only from everyone else but also from myself, I tried to enjoy and have some fun,” Catantan told BusinessMirror on Sunday morning via internet call from the United Arab Emirates.

Just a few hours ago, Catantan qualified in women’s foil of fencing at the Paris Olympics when she beat Kazakhstan’s Sofia Actayeva in the final, 15-14.

That was all the Olympic Solidarity scholar needed to make it to Paris—the slimmest of all victory for the gold medal that was her ticket to the Games.

“Happiness and prayers are my ultimate weapons since I recovered from my injury last year,” said Catantan, who sustained an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury that cost her the gold medal at the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games almost a year ago.

“I didn’t expect to be here because I came from an injury, but I’m very grateful to be given a chance to represent the country in this Olympic qualifying tournament,” she said. “I felt my leg hurt when I attacked because the brace was very tight, but everything’s okay.”

“Talk about conquering tough odds and Samantha outperformed even herself,” said Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who cheered Catantan at the Zayed Sports Complex during the Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualification Tournament in Fujairah on Saturday.

“Samantha rose beyond adversity and proved herself deserving of an Olympic spot,” Tolentino added.

Catantan became the 12th Filipino athlete to officially qualify for Paris and as importantly, the first Filipino fencer in 32 years to compete in the Olympics after Walter Torres, now a Philippine Sports Commission commissioner, who saw action in Barcelona 1992.

“She really fought for it to the end and I’m really happy to see her success just like the other Paris-bound Filipino athletes before her,” Tolentino added.

Catantan joined pole vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Felix Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas, gymnasts Carlos Yulo, Aleah Finnegan and Levi Jung-Ruivivar, weightlifters Vanessa Sarno, Elreen Ann Ando and John Febuar Ceniza and rower Joanie Delgaco on Team Philippines to the Olympics set from July 26 to August 11.

The 22-year-old Catantan, who also competes for Pennsylvania State University while completing an Accounting degree, beat Oman’s Israa Al Siyabi, 15-4, in the quarterfinals and upset top-seeded South Korean Sena Hong, 15-3, in the semifinals.

Also extremely happy was national coach Amatov Canlas, who handled Catantan during her stint for University of the East in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines.

“I just knelt during the final match and left everything to God,” Canlas said. “I am really happy for Samantha, she really worked hard and we can now focus on the Olympics.”

Catantan trailed the Kazakh, 12-14, but summoned all she got to turn the tide in her favor.

The other Filipino aspirant, Noelito Jose Jr., failed to qualify for Paris after losing in the round-of-16 of men’s epee to Singapore’s Sito Jian Tong, 13-15.