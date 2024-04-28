Almanza, Panales see action in Road to the UFC

JOHN ALAMANZA and Ruel Panales are the Philippines’ latest bets to secure a UFC contract in this third season of Road to UFC.

Road to UFC is a ground-breaking “win and advance” tournament that will take top mixed martial arts (MMA) prospects from Asia and give them a pathway to a UFC contract.

The format features 32 MMA athletes competing in four weight classes while four non-tournament bouts will be included to provide more opportunities.

Almanza is 6-0-0 win-draw-loss in local promotions his last being UGB 43 where he defeated Robin Leonen in the first round via doctor stoppage in November 2023.

Panales, whose cage moniker is “Bagsik” is 5-1-0 and the 27-year-old was victorious in his first four professional fights in local promotions—he won his first international fight in UAE Warriors 30 in August of 2022.

Moving up to Brave Combat Federation, Panales saw his first match declared “no contest” then lost to Maysara Mohamed then defeated Jianbing Mao in Brave CF 76 that saw receive an invite from the UFC.

Road to UFC’s third season is set May 18 and 19 at the UFC Performance Institute (UFC PI) in Shanghai, China.

Both Almanza and Panales will compete in Road to UFC’s flyweight division (56.7 kgs) with Almanza facing off with India’s Angad Bisht and Panales against Japan’s Toki Matsui.

Wallen del Rosario, John Adajar and Mark Climaco represented the Philippines in seasons one and two, respectively, of Road to UFC with Climaco advancing past the first round.

The UFC PI Shanghai develops and supports the next generation of MMA athletes from mainland China and the greater Asia-Pacific region by hosting an invite-only UFC Academy Combine to test and select up-and-coming prospects for a full scholarship to the UFC Academy, the region’s leading MMA talent development program.

The facility also serves as Official High Performance Advisor to the Chinese Olympic Committee.

“Road to UFC has had a tremendous impact on building our local talent and fanbase in Asia,” said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia. “Seasons 1 and 2 surpassed our expectations in all aspects, and several of our contract winners are already making waves in the UFC, showing how the depth of talent in Asia is growing. Season 3 is primed to deliver even more incredible action, and we are excited to see who will be the next stars to emerge from RTU.”

Each episode of Road to UFC will air in Asia primetime GMT +8 on UFC’s official broadcast partner in the Philippines Premier Sports 1 and Blast TV.