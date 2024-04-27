Tourism boost seen for Dinagat new sea route with Siargao

BUTUAN CITY—Dinagat Island Governor Nilo Demerey Jr. hopes to anchor the island province to the popularity of Siargao and gain a much-needed tourism boost as a new shorter route connecting the two islands launched earlier this week.

The new route that was launched on Monday, April 22, connects Dinagat Island town of Cagdianao to the ecotourism destination of Del Carmen on Siargao Island. It marks the first regular ferry service that will cater to 120 passengers and will only take one to two hours of travel.

Demerey pointed out that the new sea route is an initiative meant to boost local tourism in the island province of Dinagat by anchoring to the established tourism hub of Siargao, adopting the tagline “Complete your adventure, visit Dinagat Island”—not to compete with Siargao but to link Dinagat to the broader island adventure experience that Siargao offers.

“We copied what Siargao has done so that Dinagat can also become a part of Siargao, that’s why it is ‘Complete your adventure,’ not to compete with Siargao, because we know that tourism in Siargao is really good: they have a nice airport, clear plans, and beautiful surfing spot, making them the surfing capital,” he said.

Anchoring Dinagat Island efforts is the town of Del Carmen, one of the top tourist destinations in Siargao, the second largest commercial port on the island, and one of the busiest domestic airports in Northeastern Mindanao.

Del Carmen Mayor Alfredo Coro II pointed out that the new sea route will open wonderful economic opportunities for both Siargao and Dinagat.

“While Dinagat benefits from accessing Siargao Airport for trade and supply chain of agricultural produce, this will also expand Siargao’s tourism experience with Dinagat’s exciting adventures as a mountainous island province and host to Asia’s largest bonsai forest,” said Coro.

Coro added that small island economies must continue to explore collective and coordinated actions to maximize natural assets to promote sustainable development and inclusive growth.

Ivonnie Dumadag, Regional Director, Department of Tourism (DOT) Caraga Region, said Dinagat has a huge potential, especially since the transport sector is slowly growing for the island province, such as the new sea route with Siargao.

“Connecting Siargao to the island province of Dinagat signals the birth of a new tourism circuit and paves the way for the promotion of lesser-known but similarly beautiful destinations in Caraga Region,” said Dumadag.

“This is the mission of the DOT and Sec. Christina Garcia-Frasco, to promote equitable distribution of income from tourism for inclusive growth. We capitalize on the strength of Siargao, which is primarily its accessibility, and use that strength to help nearby Dinagat Island, which also offers world-class yet pristine natural attractions,” Dumadag added.

Dumadag revealed that the accreditation of accommodations in the island province is not yet at 100 percent, but the DOT regional office is on track and they are working on finalizing the capacity survey.

Dumadag added that Dinagat Island has several tourist destinations that are on a par with some of the best the Philippines has to offer with world-class pristine natural attractions, such as the limestone island and natural lagoon found in the town of Libjo.

Data from DOT Caraga’s tourist arrivals for Dinagat Island reported a total of 22,832 arrivals in 2023, marking a 35.76-percent increase from its record in 2022 with 16,818 tourists.

Siargao recorded the highest number of tourist arrivals in the region for 2023 with a total of 529,822 tourist arrivals, or a 323.56-percent increase from the 125,088 tourist arrivals in 2022.

A local tour operator who requested not to be named pointed out that the new route will hopefully help the island province grow in terms of having mature and environmentally conscious resort destinations as several are yet to obtain proper permits, environmental compliance certification, and proper sanitation system for toilet facilities.

Several Dinagat residents also hope that with more tourists coming to the islands, the expensive rate of visiting beaches on some of the islands will eventually decline, making it accessible to local island residents and backpackers who can’t book ahead with local travel and tours which are known to hike prices for those who just want to visit one of two of the island province tourist destinations.

The boat named MV French of the Nier Shipping Lines was given Special Permit No. 2024-04-042 by Marina; trip schedules are on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday—to depart from Del Carmen at 7 am and then from Cagdianao at 1 pm. For the Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday schedule, it will depart from Del Carmen at 1:30 pm and from Cagdianao at 3 pm.

Boat fares are P350 for regular passengers, P280 for senior citizens, and P175 for children aged 4 to 10.