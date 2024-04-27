Summer health watch: Advice on hot weather risks

AS the summer season goes on and heat index levels rise across the Philippines, KonsultaMD, the country’s leading telemedicine provider, is urging the public to take precautions against common health risks during the hot weather months.

Extreme heat can take a serious toll on one’s health, making it crucial to take appropriate measures to prevent harmful conditions.

Here are some health concerns to watch out for this season, and some helpful tips from KonsultaMD:

n Sunburn. Sunburn is one of the most common summer afflictions, caused by overexposure to the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. To prevent sunburn, use a high SPF sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and seek shade whenever possible, especially during peak sun hours around midday.

n Heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion occurs when the body overheats due to hot temperatures or strenuous activity, and is unable to cool down. Warning signs include excessive thirst, weakness, dizziness and anxiety. Stay hydrated, avoid sugary and alcoholic beverages, and limit outdoor activities during the hottest hours of the day.

This condition may escalate into an emergency situation. If a patient experiences convulsions or loses consciousness, this is likely a heat stroke. Go to the emergency room immediately.

n Food poisoning. Summer heat also increases the risk of food poisoning by creating ideal conditions for bacteria growth in improperly stored foods. Safe food handling such as hand washing, thorough cooking and proper refrigeration are critical during these months.

“One of the biggest advantages of telemedicine, like what KonsultaMD offers, is preventing issues from escalating by providing expert medical advice early on,” said Beia Latay, KonsultaMD CEO.

