Sen. Go supports tech-voc programs, aids Tesda students in Malabon City

SEN. Christopher “Bong” Go has dispatched his Malasakit Team to assist Malabon City students in their Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (Tesda) orientation on April 20.

“As Tesda students, remember that the skills and knowledge you have acquired…will be your foundation for success in your chosen field,” said Go in a video message. In Filipino, he added that their dedication, perseverance, and determination will be key in achieving their dreams.

Held at the Perpetual Help Technological School Inc., 25 beneficiaries received Tesda scholarships through the senator’s initiative. In addition, they were given basketballs, volleyballs, shirts, and snacks.

Likewise, Go emphasized the importance of education in the nation’s progress. He pledged to support educational initiatives to provide the poor with a better future.

The lawmaker co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill (SB) 1864, or the “Student Loan Payment Moratorium During Disasters and Emergencies Act,” which has been approved in the third and final reading in the Senate. This proposed legislation aims to assist students facing challenges in repaying their student loans due to unexpected disasters and emergencies.

The senator also filed SB 2115 to institutionalize Technical and Vocational Education and Training or TVET, as well as livelihood programs for rehabilitated drug dependents. The bill seeks to provide skills training and enhance the employability of former drug dependents, allowing them to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.