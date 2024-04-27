PHL, Germany boost ties with Asean Purchasing Initiative

THE Philippines and Germany have strengthened their ties through the 3rd Asean Purchasing Initiative, by far the largest one initiated by German firms as they seek new suppliers in the Asean region.

“With initiatives like this, we advance our core goal of fostering partnerships between businesses in the Philippines and Germany,” said German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (GPCCI) President Marie Antoniette Mariano.

“We are thrilled to witness the growing interest and participation from both sides and we eagerly support both German and Philippine businesses in facilitating mutual growth,” Mariano added.

The GPCCI, in collaboration with the German Association of Supply Chain Management, Procurement and Logistics (BME) and the German Chambers in Asean are executing the German Purchasers Initiative.

The organization of German businesses in the Philippines said in a statement on Friday that this project is under the market access program of the German Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action which aims to “reshape” the landscape of trade between Germany and the Asean region.

According to GPCCI, the initiative was launched last April 22 with over 120 participants, marking the largest purchasing initiative for German companies seeking new suppliers in Asean, featuring 87 suppliers and 27 buyers.

GPCCI said the German side emphasized the “increasing demand” for a diversified supply chain and the importance of establishing reliable partnerships in Asean.

Supported by the Department of Trade and Industry, the initiative encouraged Philippine manufacturers to apply for business-to-business (B2B), providing suppliers with the opportunity to showcase their products, facilities, and expertise to German buyers.

Despite the “significant” time difference, GPCCI said over 21 meetings with Philippine suppliers “have been running smoothly, as evidenced by the positive feedback received thus far.”

For his part, GPCCI Executive Director Christopher Zimmer underscored the importance of the purchasing initiative on top of the the resumption of the talks between the Philippines and the 27-member bloc European Union (EU) and President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s visit to Germany in March as these will “continue the momentum” between the two nations.

“We are delighted to continue the momentum between our countries, the Philippines and Germany, following the Presidential visit in March and the resumption of the EU FTA Agreement talks,” Zimmer said.

“All this helps us to further elevate the Philippines’s presence and significance on the global stage,” the GPCCI official also noted.

GPCCI is part of the international network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad which is represented by 150 offices in 93 countries.

The business group is the official representation of German businesses in the Philippines; a bilateral membership organization with around 300 members; and a service provider to companies in their market entry and expansion.