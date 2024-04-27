PHINMA and DLSU partnership seeks to train future biz leaders

THERE is a “huge challenge” for the Philippine economy to address the so-called inequality gap in the country, and the business sector has a crucial role to play in alleviating poverty, according to PHINMA chair and CEO Ramon del Rosario.

At the launch of the PHINMA-De La Salle University’s Center for Business and Society (PDCBS), del Rosario said business enterprises and leaders have a particular responsibility to do their part in improving the lives of Filipinos.

The vast resources of enterprises and the positions of influence held by business leaders led to their decision to establish the PDCBS, according to the PHINMA executive. He hopes to tap into the energy and expertise of the business sector to train future business leaders who will rally the business community to be a catalyst toward social transformation.

“It is our hope that this center will become the country’s foremost advocate for business as a force for what [its aim is: to produce business leaders who will embrace the idea that businesses have a responsibility beyond profits; that they must do their] part in bringing about a better Philippines and a better life for Filipinos,” he said.

The PHINMA official also noted that, despite the harsh criticisms, capitalism can be inclusive and could help boost development, especially among marginalized sectors: “We want to prove that capitalism is an inclusive endeavor. There is an observation that capitalism has a bad [reputation; ‘business is greed; everything that businesspeople are concerned about is to make money; and that they don’t care what is happening to society.’ We are trying to address those] as well.”

“But I don’t want to start with a negative thing,” he remarked. “I just want to start with the idea that we need to do our part. Whatever else happens around you, we are at least doing our part.”

Meanwhile, the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) said capitalism could be an agent of change if implemented properly, as its president Dr. Cecilio Pedro explained in a text message: “Capitalism—when approached with enlightened principles, dynamic competition, and effective safeguards—becomes an inclusive tool for economic development.”

Dr. Pedro added that a capitalist framework encourages innovation, efficiency, and entrepreneurship, driving overall prosperity, as he stressed that it is essential to have decisive government regulations, as they are crucial to preventing abuses and ensuring a fair playing field, while striking a balance between societal needs and interests of workers, the poor, and marginalized communities.

“[This] way, capitalism can be harnessed as a force for inclusive growth and sustainable development,” the FFCCCII president concluded.