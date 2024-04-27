PBBM: Batangas Port expansion to boost bid to decongest NCR

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., said the launch of the new Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) of the Batangas Port will help unlock the greater economic potential of the Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol regions.

By increasing the annual passenger capacity of the Batangas Port to 12.8 million from 4 million, the chief executive noted that the PTB is poised to further expand the strategic value of the said transportation hub to agriculture, tourism, and trade.

“With the large volume of trade and passengers that it handles, the port of Batangas is so crucial that economic planners have underscored the importance of the continuous expansion of this major transportation hub to support the country’s economic transformation,” Marcos said during the inauguration ceremony of the PTB last Friday.

“True enough, maximizing the port of Batangas helps in decongesting our Manila ports, causing the dispersal of economic activities to places more than capable of housing entrepreneurial and industrial boom,” he added.

The 1.5-hectare PTB features fully air-conditioned lounges, facilities for the elderly and persons with disabilities, baggage x-ray machines, walkthrough metal detectors, and extensive closed-circuit television (CCTV) coverage.

The facility operated by the the Asian Terminal Incorporated (ATI) also features a multilevel car storage facility that can take on 13,000 vehicles.

Marcos urged the users of the PTB to help in maintaining the state-of-the-art facility.

“The true success of our work lies on how we take care of this new terminal and those who will use and pass through these halls. This is the culture of excellence that we must perform every hour, every day, every week, every month, and every year,” he said.

Last week, ATI announced it will increase its capital expenditure to P2.7 billion this year for the expansion of the ports it operates, including the Batangas Passenger Terminal Phase 2 project.

ATI’s expansion plans i in anticipation of the increase in port use with the easing of the economic restrictions from the pandemic.