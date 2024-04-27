No defense pact yet, but DND meets Lithuania foreign minister

THE Department of National Defense [DND] announced on Friday that Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Gabrielius Landbergis paid a visit to the Philippines’s defense establishment for the first time.

“(DND) Undersecretary for Capability Assessment and Development Angelito M. De Leon welcomed Hon. Gabrielius Landsbergis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, to the DND, marking the first time that a Lithuanian Foreign Minister visited the Department,” Defense Spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said in a statement.

Landsbergis was in the Philippines for an official visit from April 23-25. He visited the DND last April 25.

“Highlighting the shared values and adherence to a rules-based international order of the two countries, Minister Landsbergis expressed Lithuania’s shift in increasing its presence in the region, with the Philippines, as one of Lithuania’s focal points of engagement,” Andolong said.

“Undersecretary De Leon expressed confidence in the development of cooperative defense engagements between both countries in the areas of cyber security, defense technology and industries, and countering hybrid threats,” he added.

And while there is no formal defense partnership between two countries, Andolong said the two officials committed to conduct “meaningful defense interactions” through exchanges of best practices and knowledge, reciprocal visits, and education and training opportunities.