NGCP places Visayas grid on red alert; Luzon and Mindanao grids at yellow

THE National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) placed the Visayas grid on red alert on Friday afternoon and issued yellow alert for Luzon and Mindanao grids.

From 3 pm to 4 pm, the power supply in the Visayas grid was insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement. As such, the red alert was hoisted over the grid.

At 4 pm-7 pm and 8 pm-9 pm, the alert for the Visayas grid was downgraded to yellow.

The yellow alert in Luzon, meanwhile, took effect at 1 pm until 5 pm and from 7 pm to 10 pm. The yellow alert in Mindanao lasted for two hours starting 1 pm.

A yellow alert is issued when the operating margin is insufficient to meet the transmission grid’s contingency requirement. NGCP said the declaration of yellow alert was due to a forecasted increase in demand.

Manual load dropping or rotational power interruptions may be implemented to protect the integrity of the power system.

The Department of Energy (DOE) is expecting more yellow alerts and possibly red alerts in the next few weeks until middle of May.

Meanwhile, the NGCP conducted this month its annual blackout drills to further sharpen its plans and improve grid reliability and security in preparation for contingencies, including massive power outages or disturbances.

The annual NGCP-led blackout drills, conducted separately for the Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao grids in compliance with the Philippine Grid Code, also aim to align the responses of energy sector players in the event of extensive power interruption.

Similar to the previous years, the drill, which carried the theme “Fortifying Communication and Coordination in Black Start and Restoration Strategies,” included both tabletop discussions and practical simulation exercises.

“This annual Blackout Drill is crucial for all our stakeholders as it shows preparedness, response efficiency, strong coordination, and public awareness. By fostering shared understanding about the importance of each stakeholder’s role and responsibilities within the system, we can ensure the timely dissemination of critical information to the public, and the continuity of essential services during power grid disturbances,” the NGCP said in a statement.

Among those tackled during the table-top presentations were black start services, actual restoration experiences, blackout restoration guidelines and procedures, breakout sessions, and workshops focusing on area-specific blackout restoration highways. Following the tabletop presentations, a simulation drill is held a week after to replicate an actual blackout scenario.

The activity was attended by stakeholders from the generation sector and distribution sector, as well as representatives from the Department of Energy and the Energy Regulatory Commission.