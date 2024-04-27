Neda clears new ICC guidelines for review, OK of PPP projects

THE National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) has approved the new guidelines for its Investment Coordination Committee (ICC) in the review and approval of public-private partnership (PPP) projects.

Neda made the decision during its 15th Board Meeting presided over by its head, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday.

Neda Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan said they hope the measure will bring in more investments in the country.

“With the right policies and enabling investment ecosystem, we hope our partners from the private sector can join us in the crucial task of nation-building as we continue on our journey toward a Bagong Pilipinas,” Balisacan said in a statement on Friday.

Under the new guidelines, the ICC will approve projects costing P15 billion and above within 113 calendar days, with a maximum limit of 120 calendar days.

For projects below P15 billion, ICC will approve it in 83 to 90 calendar days, with a possible extension of up to 120 calendar days.

The Neda Board also approved the revised terms and conditions of the University of the Philippines-Philippine General Hospital (UP-PGH) Cancer Center Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

When it was green-lit by Neda last February, the facility was projected to cost P6 billion and have 300 beds as well as contain outpatient care, cancer diagnostics, and facilities for chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and oncological surgery.

Its revised terms and conditions raised its project cost to P9.49 billion to cover its built-up area, which was increased from 20 to 27 floors, and its procurement of cutting-edge technology and equipment.

Balisacan, who also serves as vice chairman of the Neda Board, said they expect the Cancer Center to be completed by the end of 2027 and will start operations by early 2028.

Last, its Board also adopted the Basic Education Development Plan 2030 (BEDP) and the “MATATAG Agenda” as the national policy and plan for basic education, which aims to promote “high-quality lifelong learning.”

The MATATAG Agenda comprises four critical components: MAking the curriculum relevant; TAking steps to accelerate the delivery of basic education facilities and services; TAking good care of learners by promoting learner well-being, inclusive education, and a positive learning environment; and Giving support to teachers to be able to teach better.

“The BEDP 2030 is the country’s first medium-term plan for basic education, covering formal K-to-12 education and non-formal education for youth and adults,” Balisacan said.

“This initiative primarily addresses our students’ learning losses during the pandemic and strengthens the government’s investment in the welfare of our children,” he added.

