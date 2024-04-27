Naval vessels refine strategies, maneuvers in ‘Balikatan’ drills

PARTICIPATING naval vessels from the Philippines, United States, and France have successfully conducted the exercises tasked to them during the second day of the multilateral maritime exercise (MME) in Palawan waters which are among the highlights of this year’s “Balikatan.”

“The MME, a key component of Exercise ‘Balikatan’ 2024, [saw] Philippine vessels BRP Davao Del Sur [LD-602] and BRP Ramon Alcaraz [PS-16] operating alongside the US Navy’s USS Harpers Ferry [LSD-49] and the French Navy’s Vendémiaire [FFH-734],” said Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, chief of the Combined Joint Information Bureau.

The MME started on April 25 and will conclude on April 29.

Salgado said Friday’s exercise followed the successful division tactics (DIVTACS) drills conducted on Thursday.

“The participating units engaged in the continuation of DIVTACS, focusing on refining strategies and maneuvers to enhance effective force deployment and coordination. This ongoing effort aims to bolster their combat readiness and operational effectiveness,” he said.

Highlights of Friday’s activities include the cross-deck landing and simulated medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) where BRP Davao Del Sur conducted flight quarters operations to receive an AW-109 helicopter (NH-434).

The aircraft then simultaneously performed a simulated MEDEVAC/CASEEVAC (casualty evacuation) exercise.

“This was followed by a successful cross-deck landing with a French Navy FH-160 helicopter, showcasing the interoperability between participating forces,” Salgado said.

The MME will also provide opportunities to hone critical skills through a diverse range of activities.

These activities include communications exercise, photo exercise, maritime search and rescue with man overboard exercise and others.