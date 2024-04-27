MMDA clears obstacles for alternate routes with partial closure of Edsa-Kamuning Flyover

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) on Friday cleared of obstructions the identified alternate routes in preparation for the scheduled partial closure for the by-phase retrofitting of the southbound portion of Edsa-Kamuning Flyover in Quezon City on May 1.

MMDA Assistant General Manager for Operations Asec. David Angelo Vargas led the operations, together with Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group (SCOG) head Director Francisco Martinez, and Special Operations Group-Strike Force (SOG-SF) Officer-in-Charge Gabriel Go.

According to Vargas, the sidewalk and road clearing operations were necessary in ensuring that all alternate routes are accessible and obstruction-free for motorists.

The following are alternate routes to avoid traffic with the partial closure of the Edsa-Kamuning Flyover:

Alternate Route A

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Panay Avenue

– From Panay Avenue make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue

– From Timog Avenue make a right turn to Edsa Service Road

Alternate Route B

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Mo. Ignacia Avenue

– From Mo. Ignacia Avenue make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue turn left to timog Avenue

– Exit to Edsa Service Road (SB)

Alternate Route C

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Panay Avenue or Mo. Ignacia Avenue

– From Panay Avenue or Mo. lgnacia Avenue make a Left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue continues straight to 11th Jamboree

– From 11th Jamboree Avenue make a left turn to Kamuning Road

– From Kamuning Road take the Edsa Service Road

Alternate Route D

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr

– From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr or Scout Borromeo make a left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Scout Borromeo St.

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue

– Exit to Edsa Service Road (SB)

Alternate Route E

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr

– From Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr or Scout Borromeo St. make a left turn to Samar Avenue

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Scout Borromeo St.

– From Samar Avenue make a left turn to Timog Avenue

– Exit to EdsaService Road (SB)

Alternate Route F

– From EDSA/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr

– Frkm Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr or Scout Borromeo make a Left turn to Sgt. Esguerra Avenue

– From Edsa/Quezon Avenue (SB) make a right turn to Scout Borromeo St.

– From Sgt. Esguerra Avenue continue straight to 11th Jamboree

– From 11th Jamboree Avenue make a Left turn to Kamuning Road

– From Kamuning Road take the Edsa Service Road

MMDA Mabuhay Lane

Route 1: Vehicles coming from Edsa

Turn right at West Avenue, right at Quezon Avenue, U-turn near Magbanua, right at Timog, right at T. Morato, right at E. Rodriguez, left at Gilmore, straight to Granada, right at Santolan Road or right at N. Domingo, left at Pinaglabanan, right at P. Guevarra, left at L. Mencias, right at Shaw Blvd., left at Acacia Lane, right at F. Ortigas, left at P. Cruz, left at F. Blumentritt, left at Coronado, take Mandaluyong- Makati Bridge to destination.

or

Turn right to Panay Ave./ Mother Ignacia Ave./ Eugenio Lopez Jr. Dr./ Scout Borromeo, left at Scout Ybardolaza/ Scout Torillo/ Scout T. Morato/ Scout Tuazon or Scout Tobias, right at E. Rodriguez, or follow the Mabuhay lane Route 1 to destination.

East Side of Edsa

From East Ave.

Left at V. Luna Ave., right at Maliksi St., straight to K-H St., Cambridge, right at New York Ave., left ar Imperial then straight to Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., right at P. Tuazon Ave., exit to Edsa or straight to 8th Ave. to Col. Bonny Serrano then left towards C.P. Garcia Ave. (C5) or right towards Edsa to destination.

From Kamias Road

Right at K-H St., Cambridge, right at New York Ave., left at Imperial then straight to Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., right at P. Tuazon Ave., exit to Edsa or straight to 8th Ave. to Col. Bonny Serrano then left towards C.P. Garcia Ave. (C5) or right towards Edsa to destination.

From Quezon Memorial Circle

a. Right at Kalayaan Ave., straight to K-J St., then right to Miami St., exit at Aurora Blvd., left at Gen. Aguinaldo Ave., right at P. Tuazon Ave., exit to Edsa or straight to 8th Ave. to Col. Bonny Serrano then left towards C.P. Garcia Ave. (C5) or right towards Edsa to destination.

b. From Kalayaan Ave./ K-J St., right at Ermin Garcia Ave., left at 15th Ave. then pass thru Aurora Blvd./ P. Tuazon Blvd., Main Ave. to Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. then left towards C.P. Garcia Ave. (C5) or right towards Edsa to destination

c. From Kalayaan Ave., left at Matino St. straight towards Anonas Ext./ Anonas, right at Aurora Blvd., left at 20th Ave. to P. Tuazon Blvd./ Col. Bonny Serrano Ave. then left towards C.P. Garcia Ave. (C5) or right towards Edsa to destination.

By-phase retrofitting of the Southbound portion of Edsa-Kamuning flyover in Quezon City will be conducted by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to strengthen the bridge and avoid further damage as preventive measure against natural disaster like earthquakes.

In the road clearing operations at Panay Ave., Scout Borromeo, Sgt. Esguerra, Samar Ave., and other locations within the area, a total of 105 vehicles were issued violation tickets for illegal parking, while four vehicles were impounded.

“The SOG-SF has conducted an information campaign in the area days prior to today’s clearing operations. We have advised motorists as well as residents to avoid parking on sidewalks and roads,” said Vargas.

Penalties are P 1,000 for attended illegal parking and P 2,000 for unattended illegally parked vehicles. Towed vehicles were brought to the MMDA impounding area in Tumana, Marikina City.

Sidewalk clearing

Aside from the road clearing operations against illegally parked vehicles, sidewalk clearing operations were also carried out to address illegal vending, stall/store extensions, sidewalk encroachment, and illegal dumping of garbage that may hinder the use of sidewalks by pedestrians and that may cause traffic congestion.

The partial lane closure of the southbound portion of the Edsa-Kamuning flyover will start on May 1.

The said flyover is expected to fully open on October 25.