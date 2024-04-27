Iconic Bollywood movie inspires TikTok trend

IF you’re an active TikTok user, you must have heard of the Asoka makeup challenge and how a number of Filipino content creators have slayed the trend. You must have waited for TikTok content creator Leni Aycardo, who is known for her viral videos doing the hottest online trends, upload her second attempt of doing the Asoka makeup challenge on April 22 at 10 am.

Side note: Aycardo had already uploaded an Asoka makeup challenge video, which was stunning and did really well. It showed her wearing cool-toned makeup, silver jewelry, and an embellished lavender sari. These clothing choices and her perceived fatigue (she and her boyfriend had just come back from a vacation when she did the challenge) led to criticisms from certain online personalities.

But Aycardo, in my opinion, did a really great job in both videos. She looked beautiful and was committed to the challenge, which was not an easy thing to do. At presstime, her two Asoka videos had over 135 million views and over 16 million likes on TikTok.

There were also TikTok users who compared Aycardo’s videos to others. I’d like to think of the challenge as something fun, instead of a competition. Everyone who did it was amazing and beautiful.

Anyway, the point of this column is not to pit one against another, or to say that the Filipino creators are better than those from other countries. The point is that I was curious where the trend originated (India) and how it came to be.

Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor are the stars of Asoka, which was released in 2001.

The movie is based on the life of ancient Mauryan emperor Ashoka the Great, who ruled in the Indian subcontinent during the third century B.C.E. Of course, the movie showcases ancient Indian styles of dress and makeup such as dark eyeliner and geometric patterns drawn on the face and body. The bright colors, bold eyes, dramatic makeup, and gold jewelry of the Asoka trend on TikTok were obviously inspired by the movie.

The movie Asoka was one of the biggest and most ambitious films of Shah Rukh Khan’s distinguished career. Kapoor, on the other hand, made an impact in that part of the movie where she dances to the song being used in the Asoka trend dressed in a maroon blouse and matching lehenga.

The song used in the movie is titled “San Sanana,” which was performed by Alka Yagnik, Anu Malik, and Hema Sardesai.

In the movie, director Santosh Sivan did not use any special effects, demonstrating that technical expertise and creative artistry can make a film epic.

The Asoka makeup challenge celebrates the rich colors and intricate designs of Indian wedding culture. TikTok content creators use creative transitions to transform themselves into stunning Indian brides, revealing the final look as the song culminates.

What I love about the Asoka makeup challenge is that it educates people about Indian culture. Many creators were at first hesitant to do the trend, fearing it might be cultural appropriation. People pointed out that it was cultural appreciation instead of appropriation.

The creators spend money and exert so much effort in making their videos so beautiful and their posts are like tributes to Bollywood and Indian culture.