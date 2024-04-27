Globe expands reach in academia, offers high-impact internship program

GLOBE Telecom has partnered with top universities across the country to provide students an opportunity to take part in a high-impact on-the-job training program that could kick start their careers after graduation.

The telco firm has created strategic alliances with local academic institutions for an internship program designed to endow students with industry-standard skills, ensuring their smooth transition into the rapidly changing job market.

Being committed to nurturing emerging talent, Globe is excited to serve as an immersion hub for young starters eager to gain experience in a tech-driven firm.

“By providing intensive training through internships, we aim to address the growing skills gap in the tech sector and familiarize students with the corporate environment,” said Globe’s University Partnerships project lead Raquel Prado. “This program highlights our commitment to corporate social responsibility, connecting academic learning with professional practice.”

Globe Recruitment account manager Nelson Credo Jr. noted the dual benefits of the program: “Through this initiative, we’re preparing the next generation of tech professionals with real-world, on-ground experiences beyond the four walls of the classroom. It is a ‘win-win’ for everyone involved.”

To date, Globe has successfully integrated the Mapua Institute of Technology, Asia Pacific College, National University (NU), STI College and most recently Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Calamba, into its IT, tech, and digital internship program.

For marketing internships, the telco has established partnerships with the Ateneo de Manila University, De La Salle University, Far Eastern University, and the University of Santo Tomas. It is also working on agreements with other state universities and colleges or SUCs.

Since the partnership with academic institutions kicked off in the second quarter of 2023, more than 200 students have completed the internship program, with 48 student interns currently participating.

Globe’s initiative opens doors to further collaborative ventures such as career talks and symposia, designed to boost students’ preparedness for a technology-dominated professional environment.

From the academic side, NU’s director for Business Development and Linkages Office Shainne Hostalero shared that “our partnership with Globe [shows] our commitment to future-proofing our students. By providing them with actual office and industrial experiences, we are enhancing their readiness for the corporate world and ensuring they have both the technical and soft skills to excel.”

STI ESG AVP for Academics Ferdie Dantes also stressed the significance of these linkages: “Working together with industry giants like Globe enables us to tailor our academic offerings to meet current industry demands, equipping our students to navigate the obstacles and seize the opportunities that lie ahead,” Dantes said.

FEU’s Career and Placement director Adalbert Alcaide Director praised the initiative: “This partnership with Globe is a strategic step toward enhancing educational experiences and fostering innovation. It’s about shaping a landscape where education and technology work hand-in-hand for the betterment of our students and society.”

Meanwhile, Dr. Floricon V. Encabo, who is Letran’s vice president for Academics and Research, said the Globe program helps bridge academic and on-ground learning for students, giving them holistic preparation for future work: “We…are excited about the program, which will help give our students practical experience on the integration of emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning, aligned with our curriculum.”

Globe’s internship program highlights its dedication to cultivating future professionals and enhancing collaboration between academia and industry. It positions the firm as a preferred employer for emerging talent, significantly enriching its pool of skilled individuals. For more information about the internship program and ways to apply, visit https://www.globe.com.ph/.