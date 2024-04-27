France, PHL to start negotiating VFA next month

FRANCE and the Philippines are planning to start negotiations on an agreement that would give French soldiers immunity from criminal liabilities while participating in military exercises in the Philippines.

French Ambassador to Manila Marie Fontanel said Philippine Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro and French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu had agreed in principle in December 2023 to have a Visiting Forces Agreement, similar to the one between the Philippines and the United States.

Despite the lack of a VFA, a French frigate, Le Vendemaire, was able to participate in this year’s Balikatan, its first ever participation in the war games between the US and the Philippines.

Le Vendemaire joined US amphibious dock landing ship USS Harpers Ferry, and Philippine Navy vessels BRP Ramon Alcaraz and BRP Davao del Sur, in conducting maritime exercises off Palawan in the West Philippine Sea.

Fontanel said it is still too early to talk about France’s participation in future Balikatan exercises.

At the moment, France is keen on starting negotiations with the Philippines for a VFA.

“We will have an opportunity in May to maybe start officially the negotiations or, at least, discuss the modalities,” Fontanel said at a news conference.

A meeting of the Philippine-France Joint Defense Committee will be held in Paris on Mary 20, she said. “That’s the perfect occasion to officially discuss the ways to negotiate the VFA,” she added.

Aside from the US, the Philippines has a VFA with Australia. It is currently negotiating a VFA with Japan and Canada.

The VFA, or in some countries called a status of forces agreement, provides the legal framework where foreign military personnel can operate in another country and how domestic laws can be applied to them.

In the case of the Philippines and the US, the VFA provided limited immunity to American troops who are deployed in the Philippines for port calls, training and military exercises. Balikatan exercises resumed only after the VFA was signed by both countries and ratified in the Philippine Senate.

French Ambassador to the Indo-Pacific Marc Abensour, who is in Manila, reiterated France’s commitment to the freedom of navigation and freedom of overflight in the South China Sea.