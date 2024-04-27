FDC looking to hasten earnings growth in 2024

FILINVEST Development Corp. (FDC) on Friday said it registered a 58-percent hike in both earnings per share and dividends per share, in line with its net income increase in 2023.

The company said this underscores its commitment to deliver increased value to shareholders by translating its profitability into higher earnings per share while hastening growth in the next five years, the company said.

FDC registered a net income attributable net income of P8.9 billion in last year, 58 percent higher than the P5.7 billion recorded a year ago.

Proportionate to its income, FDC reported a 2023 earnings per share of P1.03, while dividends due its shareholders amounted to P0.10346 per share, a 1.93 percent yield based on FDC’s end-December 2023 share price.

Achieving strong financial results in 2023, FDC said it is now focused on growing earnings by an average of at least 20 percent annually.

“We believe we are well positioned to achieve our target given our strong performance in 2023. We will push for transformation across the group to attain faster earnings growth with a healthy balance of higher return on invested capital and revenue growth,” FDC President and CEO Rhoda A. Huang said.

FDC’s growth was driven by a 31-percent increase in total revenues and other income to P92.8 billion in 2023 from P71.1 billion in 2022 following a double-digit improvement across all business segments.

“It plans to support its subsidiaries in areas such as capital allocation, business development, and initiatives to accelerate value creation. Driving stronger synergies, the company will leverage key platforms to foster operational excellence and build a high-performing organization with the purpose of enabling Filipinos to achieve their dreams,” the company said.

Huang earlier said the company is keeping its 5-year plan. For this year, FDC is targeting at least a 20-percent annual growth in net income from the P8.9 billion it reported in 2023.

“Honestly, I think the [prospects in 2024] are good. When you look at the controlled inflation, interest rates coming in, there is a drive in terms of a consumer-led economy…I thing it’s very positive,” she said.

“We’re well positioned for banking [EastWest Bank] and real estate [Filinvest Land Inc. and Filinvest Alabang Inc.] notwithstanding high interest rates.”

She said despite prevailing high interest rates, FLI has still shown the ability to sell its inventories and rack up revenues because there is still a shortfall in housing, particularly in the low to medium income segments.