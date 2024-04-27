DND unaware, not a party to any new deal on Ayungin Shoal – Teodoro

The Department of National Defense (DND) is not aware of any internal agreement with China regarding Ayungin Shoal nor it is a party in such a deal, its chief, Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro Jr. said on Saturday.

“The DND is not aware of, nor is it a party to, any internal agreement with China on Ayungin Shoal since President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. took office,” he added.

Teodoro issued this statement after unnamed Chinese officials claimed that the Philippines last year made two arrangements with China for the peaceful resolution over Ayungin Shoal which the object of a bitter dispute between the two nations, highlighted by Chinese harassment of Filipino resupply ships and their escorts, while on rotation and reprovisioning missions for the detachment manning the BRP Sierra Madre (LS-57) which is standing guard over the waterway.

“As a matter of fact, the DND has not had any contact with any Chinese government officials since last year,” Teodoro noted.

He added that this ” narrative that unnamed or unidentified Chinese officials” are propagating is another crude attempt to advance a falsehood.

“This is all a part of the Chinese propaganda effort to steer the Filipino people’s attention away from the real issue and cause of the tensions in the West Philippine Sea, which is China’s obstinate refusal to adhere to UNCLOS (United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea) which they are a signatory to,” the defense chief pointed out.

Teodoro also said that the government will never enter into any agreement that will compromise our sovereignty and sovereign rights under the UNCLOS, as affirmed by the 2016 Arbitral Ruling.