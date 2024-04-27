DLSAU team sustains win streak in RoboSports tilt

THE De La Salle Araneta University’s (DLSAU) Robotics Team emerged victorious in the RoboSports Tournament 2024 held at the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute on April 6 and April 7.

The RoboStallions team competed against more than 450 teams from over 40 schools in the country.

Siblings Jhon Moris Quinit and Jhon Jason Quinit earned gold medals in the 3-kilogram Sumo Boxbot Auto Open Category, while Drake Namron Andres and Benedict John Manalo snatched silver medals in the Line Tracing Open Category, as well as the fourth-place ranking in the TrackMania RC Category.

Meanwhile, Dwight Gerard Generato and John Christian Niegas took home silver medals in the 3-kg Sumo Boxbot RC Category; while Jerald Montana and Angelo Gabriel Citra captured the fourth-place finish in the 1-kg Sumo Boxbot RC.

Head coach of the DLSAU-RoboStallions Dr. Alex Pasion mentioned that during their preparations for the contests, they evaluated the strengths and areas of improvement of their current robots, then plotted strategies to beat their opponents. He added that their regular training and rigorous practice helped them win.

Asked about the RoboStallions’ plans for the future, he remarked that they aim to keep on joining and hopefully win other local and international competitions. The achievements awarded to them, according to him, are their way of positioning DLSAU on the pedestal of highly acclaimed schools in robotics.

DLSAU faculty members Engr. Norman Andres, Danilo Bilbao Jr., and Benito Quinit Jr. assisted Dr. Pasion in coaching the students.

Citra, who is a DLSAU Robotics team member from the college level, said that winning in the competition filled him with a sense of accomplishment at an early age, while John Jason Quinit said that being a RoboStallion makes him persevere more and think critically even as a student. Manalo expressed his belief that such competitions help them build connections with other like-minded students.

For the other Quinit, the support of their coaches, parents, and the whole university “motivated and inspired them to achieve what they have achieved.”

Since 2020, the RoboSports Tournament (RST) managed by the De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute converges robotics and sports in promoting Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics or STEM.

RST is the first of the three annual robotics tournaments, organized by RoboRAVE Robotics Consultancy and Services.