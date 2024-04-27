DENR launches contest empowering students to protect planet vs plastic

THE Filipino youth’s sheer power was harnessed with the launch of the “Earth Day Every Day” project to help address the country’s perennial plastic-pollution menace.

This plastics-collection competition among students nationwide by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is aimed at engaging them on the importance of recycling plastics and promoting a culture of environmental responsibilities, in-line with the values of scouting.

At the project’s kick off during the Earth Day celebration last April 22, girl and boy scout-students from various schools all over the country brought their collected waste items like plastic bottles and bags for a weigh-in at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City. The class with the highest volume of plastic items won a prize.

Because this is a sustainable initiative, students can still bring their gathered plastics to designated SM Supermalls collection facilities in Pasay, Marikina, Pasig, Manila, Quezon City, Bulacan, Pampanga, Cavite, Cebu, and Davao.

Each type of collected plastic will be assigned with corresponding points. Prizes will be awarded every month to the class with the highest points and at the end of the year, to the school with the highest pointer classes.

The project is in-line with this year’s Earth Day celebration theme: “Planet vs Plastic,” which “calls to advocate for widespread awareness on the health risk of plastics, rapidly phase out all single-use plastics, urgently push for a strong United Nations Treaty on Plastic Pollution, demand an end to ‘fast fashion,’ and build a plastic-free planet for generations to come.”

Pledge of commitment

DURING the unveiling of the project in Pasay City, a “Pledge of Commitment” for the program was signed by Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga of DENR, together with SM Supermalls president Steven Tan, SM Prime Holdings Inc. assistant vice president Jessica Bianca Sy-Bell, Nestlé Phils. Inc. Corporate Affairs head and senior vice president Joey Uy, Boy Scouts of the Philippines secretary general Kim Robert de Leon, and Girl Scouts of the Philippines national president Cristina Lim-Yuson.

“The ‘Earth Day Every Day’ project advocates the promotion of feasible methods to reduce waste and foster a culture of sustainability among the youth and communities, [as well as] motivates participation through incentives,” said the environment chief. “We thank Nestlé, SM Supermalls, and the Boy and Girl Scouts of the Philippines for their invaluable support and collaboration. Their robust presence and proactive engagement will serve as a multiplier effect in our advocacy efforts.”

The DENR advocates for a circular economy where all plastic applications are reused, recycled, and responsibly handled during and after use, while enabling a lower greenhouse-gas emissions plastic economy.

“Regenerating our planet has long been our advocacy at SM—through our many initiatives in recycling water and repurposing solid waste, as well as the use of renewable energy,” noted Sy-Bell. “With this program where students will be motivated to collect plastics within their communities and bring them to our collection facilities at the nearest SM mall, active participation and a sense of friendly competition among the students will make this activity [relevant and] fun.”

“At Nestlé Phils., we recognize that partnerships are essential in urgently and effectively tackling the plastic waste crisis. And so, we work closely with our partners in implementing environmental sustainability initiatives. These include solid-waste management education for 11 million public school students and capacity building for over 2,000 community leaders nationwide,” Uy said. “Collaborating with the DENR, we will be able to build greater synergies to fulfill our shared responsibility [in nurturing] the health of the planet which we call home.”