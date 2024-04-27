Consunji Group adds cement manufacturing to biz portfolio

THE Consunji Group has signed a purchase agreement with Cemex Asia B.V. to acquire its entire stake of 42.14 million common shares in Cemex Asian South East Corp. (CASEC) for $305.6 million.

CASEC is the majority shareholder of Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. (CHP), which owns 89.86 percent of its outstanding capital stock. Cemex is the fourth largest cement manufacturer in the country.

“Through this agreement and subject to the satisfaction of various pre-closing conditions, the buyers would become the 89.86 percent indirect shareholder of CHP upon closing,” it said.

DMCI Holdings Inc., the listed holding firm of the Consunji Group, is set to acquire a 56.75-percent stake in CASEC, comprising 23.91 million shares, while Dacon Corp. will secure 32.12 percent of the shares, totaling 13.53 million shares.

Semirara Mining and Power Corp. will purchase the remaining 11.13 percent or 4.68 million shares.

“Cement manufacturing will be a good, strategic addition to our business portfolio. We can leverage our group’s expertise and create new revenue streams from this acquisition,” DMCI Holdings, Dacon and SMPC Chairman Isidro A. Consunji said.

The transaction is expected to close before the end of the year, contingent on key conditions.

These include securing clearance from the Philippine Competition Commission and completing a mandatory tender offer to the minority shareholders of Cemex.

Dacon has been appointed as the bidder for the tender offer to acquire the remaining 10.14 percent of the total issued and outstanding capital stock of Cemex Philippines.

Cemex would indirectly dispose of its 40-percent interest in each of APO Land and Quarry Corp. and Island Quarry and Aggregates Corp.

Cemex operates two principal subsidiaries—APO Cement Corp. and Solid Cement Corp. Both companies are engaged in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of cement and other building materials in the Philippines under the established brands such as APO, Island and Rizal, among others.

APO Cement and Solid Cement have a combined annual installed capacity of 5.7 million tons, with a 1.5-million-ton expansion coming online later this year, the company said.