Chinese Embassy slams ‘racist’ comments from PHL officials

THE Chinese Embassy in Manila has filed a diplomatic protest over comments allegedly by the Armed Forces chief and a congressman which they deemed “racist.”

The Chinese Embassy took offense at the remarks supposedly made by AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. for local executives to be on alert for possible Chinese infiltrators in the localities.

It also strongly protested the House of Representatives resolution filed by Cagayan Rep. Joseph Lara alleging an “alarming increase” in the number of Chinese students enrolled in Cagayan province.

“Those comments made were racist and contrary to the commitments made by the Philippine government that the South China Sea dispute should not affect our overall bilateral relations,” the Embassy spokesman said.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson also said that they have received “written reports” from Chinese companies in the Philippines that the local police are also investigating Chinese workers employed by Chinese companies or projects.

What AFPCS said

On April 21, Brawner said the military is looking into reports by some local officials of the rising number of Chinese nationals in different parts of the country.

He said there were Chinese nationals residing in communities but “did not know how to speak Tagalog.” Some firearms were also found when houses of these suspicious Chinese nationals were raided, a newspaper quoted Brawner as saying.

BusinessMirror has sought a reaction from the AFP, but no comment has been given at presstime.

On March 20, Rep. Lara filed Resolution No. HR01666 directing a House committee to conduct an inquiry “on the surge of alleged Chinese students enrolling in the various higher education institutions in Cagayan province.”

The resolution aims to “ensure national security amidst the prevailing situation in the West Philippine Sea.”

In a radio interview, he said that in one private university alone in his congressional district, there are at least 4,600 Chinese students.

“There is nothing wrong with having foreigners around here, but we should not sacrifice our national security,” Lara said in a radio interview.

‘Sinophobia’

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson said based on their record, there are only 486 Chinese students in Cagayan, although he conceded that the Bureau of Immigration has “more accurate figures.”

According to the Bureau of Immigration, there are only around 1,900 Chinese issued student visas in Cagayan.

“These students come here to this country legally and with all these proper documents, with proper vetting from various agencies. And now they are saying they are threats to national security? Come on!” the embassy official said.

He said there are also many students in the Philippines coming from other countries like Indonesia, Malaysia and even as far as Nigeria.

“So why are they singling out the Chinese students? You know what that is—it’s called ‘racism, Sinophobia,” he added.

The official also noted that some Filipino politicians are hyping up the maritime disputes, linking “every aspect” of the Philippine-China bilateral relationship with the maritime dispute “to serve their political agenda and self-interest.”

“We have previously agreed that maritime dispute is only one part of our overall bilateral relationship, not the sum total of our bilateral relationship. And now you are saying that this is a major concern?” he asked.