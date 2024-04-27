Cayetano eyes wellness hubs for senior citizens nationwide

TO show appreciation and love for senior citizens, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano is seeking the passage of a law that will provide holistic spaces for the well-being of our lolos and lolas nationwide.

He wants to institutionalize this facility in every city and municipality through Senate Bill 69 or the Center for the Elderly in All Cities and Municipalities Act.

In this measure, Cayetano seeks the establishment of wellness hubs across the country equipped with basic health services and recreational facilities appropriate for the elderly.

These include adequate space for indoor activities and open spaces and garden areas for outdoor activities. Qualified staff such as doctor, nurse, and at least two barangay health workers are also envisioned to render services on three rotations in these hubs.

Cayetano said this wellness hub is a way for the country to look after the elderly and at the same time acknowledge that they still have an important role in our lives.

“Ang kultura, pananamit, music, pagsayaw, ay nagbabago. Pero sa ating kultura, nagbabago ba ang magandang ugali, y’ung pagrespeto sa matatanda?” the independent senator said.

“Malaki ang role ng senior citizens na hubugin ang ating bukas. Sana po ‘wag niyong maliitin at ipagkait ang kanilang role as seniors na gumabay, magbigay pangaral, yakapin, at disiplinahin ang ating kabataan,” he added.

Citing the success of Taguig’s Center for Wellness Hub for Seniors—the first in the country—he said he envisions this facility to be replicated nationwide.

“Ito pong Taguig Center for the Elderly, mayroon po iyang water pool therapy para sa mga na-stroke, sauna, activity area para sa mga gusto ng ballroom, tapos inaayos pa nating magkaroon ng dialysis center,” Cayetano explained.

“With the introduction of the Taguig City Center for Elderly model, the national government’s agenda to promote inclusivity, fairness, and good governance will further be advanced,” he also wrote in the bill’s explanatory note.

On April 24 at 2 p.m., the Senate started deliberating on Cayetano’s bill under the Committee on Social Justice, Welfare and Rural Development. Stay tuned for developments on this measure.