British cybersecurity firm enters local market

Manchester, United Kingdom-based NCC Group wants to popularize the brand and recently expressed optimism that the local market would be open to their services even if its competitors have established a longer presence in the Philippines. “We’re giving more knowledge to the Philippine market and capacity to its cybersecurity capabilities,” said NCC chief operating officer Kevin Brown in a recent briefing after its Philippine office inauguration at the NEO 7 Building at the Bonifacio Global City.

“We are also confident that we can improve cybersecurity in the Philippines,” Brown added.

Mike Maddison, NCC global chief executive officer, said the company aims to build the capabilities of Philippine organizations to support the changing environment. Moreover, the NCC plans to develop local tech talent and nurture a community of future cyber leaders in the region as it continues to enhance global cyber capability for clients.

Maddison pointed out that NCC plans to be active in providing cybersecurity capabilities to the heavily-regulated public sector, intellectual property space, pharmaceuticals, financial services and information technology.

Brown added that the NCC has an active presence in these sectors in the United Kingdom. Manila is NCC second office location in Southeast Asia and builds on the group’s strategy of developing its capability to deliver quality, world-class services at scale, be more competitive in the market, and continue to deliver cutting-edge services to protect clients.​

“Our people are the ones who make our purpose possible; a global community of talented individuals working together to create a more secure digital future,” said Maddison. “We are delighted to be expanding our global footprint with our new office in Manila. The city provides an impressive balance of highly educated tech and cyber capability, and we are excited to welcome our new colleagues over the coming months.”

NCC is already engaged with the top universities in the city and helping them to shape their curricula and sponsoring core programs to create job-ready cybersecurity talent and cyber leaders that will support the industry in the future. “Our new office in Manila gives people a great opportunity to be part of something new from the beginning, but with the added benefit of being part of an established, global company,” adds Saira Acuna, country director, Manila of the NCC Group. “I hope that Filipinos will recognize this opportunity to be part of a burgeoning industry and see NCC Group as the place where they can start or develop their cybersecurity career.”

The significant infrastructure development and attention to detail and security in BGC is an environment that supports our ambition,” Brown noted. ”With our new office in Manila, we are enhancing our ability to deliver cutting-edge cyber services to our global client base and adding even more flexibility in our cyber teams to support future growth and client demand.”