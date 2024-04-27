Banks see steady demand for business loans in Q2

DESPITE the tight monetary policy of the central bank, local firms are expected to have the same, if not more, appetite for loans in the second quarter, according to data from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Based on the results of the Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS), BSP said the majority or 70.6 percent of banks pointed to a steady overall demand for business loans based on the modal method.

Using the Diffusion Index (DI) Method, the demand for loans could increase due to the latest offerings of the surveyed banks.

“The DI approach showed a net increase in loan demand from across all firm classifications driven by banks’ more attractive financing terms, bank customers’ lack of alternative sources of funds, and improvement in clients’ economic expectations, among others,” BSP said.

BSP explained that in the modal approach, the results of the survey are analyzed by looking at the option with the highest share of responses.

The three options for the modal approach are either tightening; easing; and unchanged credit standards for loans to enterprises and for loans to households.

The DI approach, meanwhile, indicates whether the proportion of respondent banks that have tightened their credit standards did or did not exceed those that eased.

It provides that a positive DI indicates banks who tightened exceeded those who eased their lending standards while a negative DI means there are less banks who tightened than those who eased.

Meanwhile, BSP said unchanged credit standards in the DI approach indicate that the proportion of the respondent banks that have tightened their credit standards is equal to those that eased their credit standards.

“For the next quarter, the modal approach showed participant banks’ anticipation of steady lending standards for enterprises,” the BSP said.

“The DI method pointed to expectations of tightening loan standards given the deterioration in the profitability and liquidity of banks’ portfolios and borrowers’ profiles,” it added.

The results of the Q1 2024 Senior Bank Loan Officers’ Survey (SLOS) indicated that the majority of the participating banks maintained their credit standards for loans to businesses and consumers as shown by the modal approach.

Meanwhile, the DI method reflected a net tightening of lending standards for loans to businesses and unchanged credit standards for loans to households.

The SLOS consists of questions on loan officers’ perceptions relating to the overall credit standards of their respective banks, as well as to factors affecting the supply of and demand for loans to both enterprises and households.

The analysis of the results of the SLOS focuses on the quarter-on-quarter changes in the perception of respondent banks.

The responses for the Q1 2024 SLOS were gathered between February 28 to April 8 with a total of 53 respondent banks out of 60 surveyed banks.

The response rate of 88.3 percent is higher compared to the response rate of 83.6 percent in the previous quarter.

Image credits: Michael Edwards | Dreamstime.com





