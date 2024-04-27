6.2% q1 growth seen on jobs, factory data

THE Philippine economy may have posted a growth of 6.2 percent in the first quarter of this year on the back of better jobs generation and higher manufacturing output, according to a local think tank.

In its latest Market Call report, First Metro Investment Corp.-University of Asia & the Pacific (FMIC-UA&P) Capital Market Research revised its earlier forecast of 6.1 percent due to better employment and factory output data.

The think tank also said much optimism comes from the increase in loans at 13 percent by BDO Unibank and 11.9 percent by the Bank of the Philippine Islands, among the largest banks in the country.

“[Our growth forecast is] founded on high, including three, record levels of employment, the manufacturing sector showing signs of new life with output accelerating each month since November 2023 to February 2024, and increased national government and Public Private Partnership (PPP) spending on infrastructure, as the former would use less funds for interest payments,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

While inflation remains high and will reach 4.2 percent in the second quarter, the local think tank believes the increase in commodity prices will revert back to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) inflation target of 2 to 4 percent by the third quarter this year.

“Inflation will likely rise to average 4.2 percent in Q2 from 3.3 percent in Q1 due to elevated prices of crude oil and rice, tempered by softer prices of other food products, and base effects [relatively low in Q2-2023]. But we expect a return to under 4 percent year-on-year by Q3, and end the year at an average 3.8 percent uptick,” the think tank said.

Nonetheless, there are a number of downsides to the country’s economic performance. FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said the Philippines may continue to post trade deficits on the back of more expensive imports for infrastructure, oil and rice.

The country’s trade deficit, the local think tank said, could reach $55 billion this year. The country’s trade deficit, according to data from the Philippine Statistics Authority, reached $52.59 billion in 2023.

However, the think tank also expects a 5- to 10-percent growth in exports for 2024 on the back of the recovery of the global economy.

“The faster implementation of infrastructure projects [e.g., Metro Manila Subway, the North-South Commuter Rail (NSCR], including big-ticket PPPs such as the LRT-1 extension and MRT-7, plus rice importations, will require large foreign-exchange outlays and so the trade deficits will reach some $55 billion [a 5-percent increase] for the year. The peso will generally experience depreciation pressure for the rest of the year,” FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research said.

Government spending for infrastructure projects, the think tank stressed, will not put pressure on national government borrowings as tax revenues have been robust.

“Money growth still points to a tight policy stance, but this will unlikely affect the peso’s likely tendency to weaken for the rest of the year due to the above and higher trade deficits,” the think tank said.

Drivers

FMIC-UA&P Capital Market Research noted that in February 2024, a weak month for economic activity, showed promise with 3 million jobs created.

This is also despite the lower Labor Force Participation Rate. The think tank noted that total employment reached 49 million, the third highest on record and in the last 12 months.

This supported business firms’ much improved outlook for the second quarter and for the next 12 months based on BSP’s first-quarter Business Expectations Survey. “After all, we have also found statistical evidence that changes in employment precede changes in GDP.”

The national government’s spending is also expected to be a major growth driver, especially given that interest payments are no longer an issue with debt maturities and local elections are still slated for 2025: there will be “speedier work and spending on infrastructure projects both at the national and local government levels.”

Manufacturing, meanwhile, has shown continuous improvement with the Manufacturing PMI still above 50, by higher output and by rising exports, both in the first two months of 2024.

Together with the Construction sector gains envisioned above, the think tank said the Industry sector should perform better compared to the unspirited gains in 2023.