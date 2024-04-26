Win says Senate to tackle brownouts, blasts gencos

THE Senate will definitely look into the latest spate of rotating brownouts, triggered by simultaneous breakdowns in power plants, even as the Energy Committee’s vice chairman said all indications point to neglect by some generating companies (gencos) this time around.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian did not hide his dismay over reports that some gencos had cited, among others, “shortage of crude” for the disruptions in their plant operations. A responsible plant operator has the duty to ensure the facility is in tiptop shape always, when it is not on scheduled shutdown for maintenance, stressed the senator.

Fielding questions at the Kapihan sa Senado, Gatchalian confirmed that the Energy Committee will call officials from the gencos to a panel hearing soon, along with energy regulators, and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines which operates the transmission network.

The senator said the Wholesale Energy Spot Market (WESM) and the Philippine Electricity Market Corporation (PEMC), which governs the WESM, will also likely be called, amid concerns that the shortfall in supply as a result of the genco breakdowns has caused prices to spike.

Even the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) will likely be called, added Gatchalian.

The senator acknowledged that the extremely hot and dry conditions caused by the El Niño phenomenon have impacted the operations of energy facilities, given that hydroelectric plants’ sources are drying up and some power plants are facing technical problems on account of remarkably high temperatures. Still, he said, the gencos are responsible for ensuring contingency measures are in place for any possible crisis.

As for remedial measures by the government to blunt the impact of El Niño, Gatchalian said definitely, “cloud seeding and other interventions would be necesseary.”

On Wednesday, the NGCP placed the Luzon and Visayas grids on red alert and the Mindanao grid on yellow alert.

A red alert status is issued when power supply is insufficient to meet consumer demand and the transmission grid’s regulating requirement.

There are four plants that have been on forced outage since 2023, four between January and March 2024, and 12 since April 2024; while two are running on derated capacities, for a total of 1,840.3 megawatts (MW) unavailable to the Luzon grid.

The NGCP also placed the Luzon grid on yellow alert from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The Visayas grid, on the other hand, was placed on red alert period from 12 noon to 5 p.m. and from 6p.m. to 8p.m. and yellow alert from 10a.m. to 12 noon, 5p.m. to 6p.m, and 8p.m. to 9p.m.

“The reduced capacity exported by Mindanao to Visayas also aggravated the power situation in Visayas,” NGCP said.

For the first time this year, the Mindanao grid was placed on yellow alert from 10a.m. to 4p.m. after nine power plants are on forced outage, while five are running on derated capacities, for a total of 673.98MW unavailable to the grid.

Image credits: Nonie Reyes





