Traders hiking prices of goods warned

LAWMAKERS sternly warned traders inflating the prices of essential goods in the market that the government will pursue legal action against them if necessary.

House Assistant Majority Leader Rep. Jefferson F. Khonghun of Zambales emphasized the gravity of the House investigation, stressing that it should act as a caution to unethical businessmen involved in cartels across agricultural industries.

“The pronouncements of Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez about the investigation are serious, and they should serve as a warning to our unscrupulous businessmen who are engaged in cartels in various industries in the agriculture sector,” Khonghun said last Thursday.

“Please don’t do it, not at the expense of our poor Kababayans. Otherwise, we will be forced to implement the full force of the law. And if worse comes to worst, we can have them in court for economic sabotage, a non-bailable offense,” the lawmaker said.

Reps. Paolo P. Ortega V of La Union and Amparo Maria J. Zamora of San Juan echoed Khonghun’s statement.

“We have to protect the interests of our consumers, especially those in the impoverished sector who could hardly make ends meet for their families. In times like these, government intervention is necessary to prevent abuses done with impunity,” Zamora said.

Ortega pointed out that “food is an essential part of everyone’s being.”

“Let’s not victimize these people who are in a hand-to-mouth situation. Let’s have some conscience. Let’s make life easier by giving them affordable prices,” she said.

“The poorest of the poor needs nourishment the most among our population, which is a huge part. Imagine they have to grapple with the almost never-ending inflation, yet our business sector still takes advantage of them. This shouldn’t be,” Ortega added.

House Assistant Majority Leader Zia A. Adiong (Lanao del Sur, 1st district) said farmers remain among the most vulnerable in society, deserving of the utmost attention and support from government leaders.

The investigation aims to address the delicate balance between farm gate and retail prices, as highlighted by Davao Oriental Rep. Cheeno Miguel D. Almario, a member of the House Committee on Agriculture and Food.

“For farm gate prices to be low and retail prices to be high is the worst case scenario since it hurts both the farmer and the consumer. If this is truly the case, then the House probe will nip this problem in the bud. That’s why we fully support it, and I am personally eager to join the discussions and help the panel get to the bottom of the matter,” Almario added.

Assistant Majority Leader and Ako Bicol Party-list Rep. Raul Angelo D. Bongalon emphasized that the House’s oversight function will ensure accountability and protection of agricultural workers and consumers.

Deputy Majority Leader and Puwersa ng Bayaning Atleta Party-list Rep. Margarita B. Nograles echoed the call for investigation, denouncing “the exploitation evident in the gap between farm gate and retail prices.”

“This disparity reflects a blatant disregard for fellow Filipinos’ welfare. Through this inquiry, we aim to identify those responsible and enforce necessary measures to prevent further profiteering,” Nograles said.

“Our goal is to halt this apparent profiteering and to implement the laws where they apply,” she added.