The power of vaccines: 154 million lives saved over the last 50 years

The recently published landmark study in The Lancet, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), has revealed a truly remarkable achievement: global immunization efforts have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years. This translates to six lives saved every minute, a testament to the power of vaccines in preventing once-feared diseases and ensuring healthier lives for infants and children worldwide.

Immunization has proven to be the single greatest contribution to child survival and overall health. The study highlights that the measles vaccination, in particular, has had the most significant impact, accounting for 60 percent of the lives saved due to immunization. This vaccine’s crucial role in reducing infant mortality cannot be overstated, and it will likely continue to be a leading contributor in preventing deaths in the future.

The impact of vaccination against 14 diseases, including diphtheria, hepatitis B, polio, and tuberculosis, has directly contributed to a 40 percent reduction in global infant deaths. In the African Region, this reduction exceeds 50 percent. These numbers underscore the importance of protecting and expanding immunization progress globally.

Immunization not only saves lives but also improves the quality of life. For every life saved through immunization, an average of 66 years of full health is gained. Over the past 50 years, a total of 10.2 billion full health years have been gained, enabling individuals to lead productive and fulfilling lives, the report says. For example, thanks to polio vaccination, more than 20 million people can walk today, who would otherwise have been paralyzed.

While celebrating these monumental achievements, it is crucial to recognize the challenges that lie ahead. The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted routine immunization services, leaving an estimated 67 million children without one or more vaccines. This underscores the importance of accelerating efforts to reach these children and ensure they receive the necessary protection against vaccine-preventable diseases.

The study emphasizes the need for increased vaccination coverage, particularly for diseases like measles. Currently, global coverage rates for the first and second doses of the measles vaccine are 83 percent and 74 percent, respectively, falling short of the 95 percent coverage needed to protect communities from outbreaks. To address this, organizations like UNICEF have played a critical role in procuring vaccines and ensuring their distribution reaches even the most remote communities.

The Expanded Program on Immunization (EPI), now known as the Essential Program on Immunization, has been instrumental in expanding access to vaccines. Founded in 1974, it initially aimed to vaccinate children against several diseases, including smallpox, which was successfully eradicated. Today, the program’s recommendations extend beyond children to include adolescents and adults, protecting against a broader range of diseases.

Collaborative efforts among organizations such as WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation have been pivotal in expanding immunization coverage, particularly in the world’s poorest countries. Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, established in 2000, has helped protect over a billion children by increasing coverage and introducing life-saving vaccines. These partnerships have demonstrated the power of collective action in saving lives and promoting vaccine equity.

As we look to the future, it is crucial to build on the progress made and ensure that every child, everywhere, has access to life-saving immunizations. New vaccine introductions against diseases such as malaria, Covid-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and meningitis, along with efforts to eliminate cervical cancer through increased HPV vaccination, will further contribute to saving lives in the next 50 years.

To reinforce the importance of vaccines and the immunization programs that deliver them, WHO, UNICEF, Gavi, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation are launching the “Humanly Possible” campaign. This global initiative calls on world leaders to advocate, support, and fund vaccines, reaffirming their commitment to public health and celebrating one of humanity’s greatest achievements.

The progress achieved through immunization efforts is a testament to what is humanly possible when stakeholders from governments, health agencies, scientists, charities, businesses, and communities collaborate. Continued investment in immunization is vital to ensure that every child and every person has the opportunity to live a healthy and productive life.