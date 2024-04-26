THE Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives (PCAAE) recently held a webinar, “The Future of Work,” featuring two Washington, D.C.-based speakers: Amy Hissrich, vice president of the International Affairs of the American Society of Association Executives, and Tom Reiser, executive director of the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis.

The webinar focused on work-related skills and covered, among others, ten current and on-the-rise work skills based on the “Future of Jobs Report 2023” of the World Economic Forum and how organizations, including associations, and their leaders are adapting to these changes.

The fourth edition of the WEF report brings together the perspective of 803 companies which collectively employ more than 11.3 million workers across 27 industry clusters and 45 economies from all world regions. The survey covers questions of macrotrends and technology trends, their impact on jobs and on skills, and the workforce transformation strategies businesses plan to use within the 2023-2027 timeframe.

In relation to the webinar, the WEF report mentions that 44 percent of workers’ skills will be disrupted in the next five years. Of the top 10 listed skills, those highly ranked are: (1) cognitive skills (analytical thinking, creative thinking), (2) self-efficacy skills (resilience, flexibility and agility, motivation and self-awareness and curiosity and lifelong learning), and (3) technology literacy (AI and big data).

When the 23 webinar attendees discussed the matter in the context of their own associations’ experiences, the results of their discussions mostly matched what was in the WEF report. The attendees also mentioned empathy and compassion, leadership, innovation, and communication skills, as well as interpersonal and relationship- or network-building skills.

In terms of providing training for the skills required, the WEF report listed these methodologies in their order: (1) on-the-job training and coaching, (2) internal training departments, (3) employer-sponsored apprenticeships, (4) private sector online platforms, and (5) universities and other educational institutions. OJT, coaching, and internal training resonated with the attendee-association professionals.

When asked about the macrotrends driving transformation in their association’s profession and industry, the attendees ranked these five trends in the order of importance: (1) increased adoption on new and frontier technologies, (2) rising cost of living, (3) slower global economic growth, (4) consumers becoming more vocal on social issues, and (5) broader application of environmental, social, and governance standards.

The WEF economy, job, and skills report was an eye-opener for the attendees in appreciating what changes can associations and association professionals expect and undertake in this ever-evolving environment they are operating in.

Indeed, associations, which serve as pillars of professions, industries, and communities, face a myriad of challenges in today’s fast-paced world. To thrive and fulfill their missions effectively, associations must harness the power of data, statistics, and trends in their planning endeavors.

By embracing a data-driven approach to their planning and decision-making process, associations can enhance their relevance, resilience, and effectiveness in serving the needs of their members and advancing their missions. In doing so, associations can navigate the challenges of the present and position themselves for sustained success and significance in the years to come.

Octavio Peralta is founder and volunteer CEO of the Philippine Council of Associations and Association Executives, the “association of associations.” The views he expressed herein do not necessarily reflect those of the BusinessMirror. E-mail: bobby@pcaae.org.