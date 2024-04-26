The (Bicol Express) train stops here once more (This one’s for you, Caloy Aureus: Scholar, Bikolano)

To wake up at 3 in the morning is to wake up for the gods. Or that’s how strong my faith was when I decided one day to take the train that once more moved between Naga the city in Camarines Sur and Legazpi City in Albay. I have to emphasize the provincial appellation of the first city, a site often belabored as an ancient city by cultural workers, because there is another Naga City in Cebu. Legazpi City (with a Z, as the poet Marne Kilates emphasizes), has always been the default tourism city by virtue of Mayon Volcano looming over everything in this peninsula, except, I hope, corruption that produces bad English on tarpaulin (oh, this is for another column).

There is, presently, one schedule for this train that once more promises a great future for the Bikolanos. Interesting, how a means of transportation does change a landscape—be it one that is about hills and dales or that which pertains to politics. In one of our international airports, when the new airport was built in Albay on a new territory, the name “Legazpi” vanished as a destination at airport departure gates and, in its place, “Daraga” was placed as a marker.

Now, this train.

It used to be officially known as PNR or Philippine National Railways. Then it became Mayon Limited, a train that did not stop in all of the stations. An Express. Then Bikol Express. Or Bicol Express. Take note of the “k” and “c” in the word denoting the region. Locally, it is an issue, with some sectors believing a revision of the orthography connotes a new identity, a recuperation, a relief from colonization. This is very much like the ideology behind the “Baybayin,” that some sectors believe is a glorious path to getting back our vanished pre-Magellanic personas.

In our city, the train station used to be a bustling place. It was where you met who were leaving the city —or the province. The train could carry anything and it was because of this the Bikolanos when they traveled they seemed to carry with them their homes and their memories of their homeland.

The train could bear anything, anything at all, including the greatest heartbreaks a young man suffered in the hands of a lovely Bikolana or a strappingly handsome Bikolano.

Then, when the trains had their glorious days, only the brave ones or those with smaller funds would take the bus. You passed through what was called the South Road. The zigzag roads meant more accidents and when, indeed, there were road mishaps, the Bikolanos carried with them kilos of prayers when they ventured from their porch to the lands beyond. From Manila, going back, you entered Camarines Norte, stopped by Daet. After the Quirino Highway was completed, the other Camarines, the Tagalog Camarines, was skipped. From Quezon province, save some disputed lands that Bikol recovered from the said neighboring province, it was immediately Bikol land. Or Camarines Sur, which then linked itself up to the other mighty province, Albay.

But the train is back. And a few minutes before five in the morning, I was in front of the old train station. I got there not by calesa (as it happened sometimes in the 70s) but by Grab!

A few repairs had been done on the old buildings around the station. But it felt old. Abandoned. The place was a ghost of its old self.

From where I was standing I could see a train. With a few coaches, it was more like a bus distorted because of its length. I would find out later, there was another train on the southbound side of the tracks.

The guard pointed to the ticketing area. A line was forming. As I queued up, an old man (meaning, looking in his 80s) nudged me and said, “Senior, there…” A bit slighted for being noticeable for my age, I felt relieved for the privilege of getting my ticket faster.

The ticket came: watermarked. NG to LG. Does that mean “Naga to Legazpi”? There were blanks left unmarked. No name for Station. No Train number. No Class.

Another guard directed me to a room to my left. I did not follow his instructions. I proceeded to the main gate where I entered and saw the train. As I was approaching the platform, another man (he could be a guard) asked me where I was going. I said Legazpi. He looked to the left side of the platform and when I looked, I saw there was indeed another train.

I noticed a small table in front of me. Tucked on it were two sheets of bond paper: On one side, it was written “To Sipocot”; on the other, “Legazpi.”

It was already a few minutes after five. When is this train leaving? The man heard my thoughts. “Pinapalipot pa, Noy.” How do we translate this? Are they waiting for the coaches to be less warm or are they turning it into a freezer?

It was almost five thirty in the morning, when they signaled us to go up to the train. A makeshift stand was placed near the door of the train. I got in. The seating arrangement was free. Two rows of hard metal benches facing each other. The train began to move. This train was so cold I felt like a Nagueño vegetable to be delivered as offering to the volcano in Albay, if only to appease Him (let Mayon be a man) for our daily corruptions that have produced bad means of transportation, including this train so dispossessed, so pathetic, so sad.

