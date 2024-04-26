Sun Life Grepa posts 17% rise in premium income

SUN Life Grepa Financial Inc., a joint venture between Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. and the Yuchengco Group of Companies, announced last Thursday it posted a 17-percent increase in total premium income to P13.5 billion last year from P11.5 billion in 2022.

“There have been challenges in the current landscape but the premium-income growth indicates that Filipinos are on a steady path to understanding how achieving financial security is important in planning the future. There is still much room for the market to truly find value in securing the future not just for themselves but more so for their loved ones and we are in a position to meet that demand when the market matures further,” Sun Life Grepa President Richard S. Lim said.

Data from the Insurance Commission showed Sun Life Grepa ranked 10th when it comes to total premium income and net income of life insurance companies as of end 2023.

The company was able to insure over 3 million people in 2023 and is set to mark 2024 with 70 years in service.

“As we celebrate our 70th year, we would like to affirm our commitment to help Filipinos achieve lifetime financial security and live healthier lives. We are positive that things will continue to get better from here. We believe that increasing awareness and conducting stronger information campaign about financial preparedness and accessibility of financial solutions will surely aid the consistent growth not just of our company but also of the industry in the coming years,” Lim said.

The company has been re-certified as Great Place to Work (GPTW) for November 2023 to November 2024. It was first recognized as GPTW in November 2022.

The results of the GPTW survey showed that Sun Life Grepa is a great place to work with 92 percent said the company makes them feel welcome and another 93 percent said the company shows fair treatment regardless of sexual orientation. Some 92 percent of Sun Life Grepa employees expressed pride in telling others that they work for the company.

“We value our clients, and at the same time, we also recognize that our people here at Sun Life Grepa are our greatest asset. The growth and longevity of the company will only be possible because of the people’s commitment to quality service and passion for our mission to future-proof the lives of Filipinos. We hope that they will continue to feel valued as well,” Lim said.