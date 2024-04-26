Revolutionizing patient engagement: A new model for clinical trials recruitment unveiled

Manila – Blockchain and AI technologies pioneer a new method for connecting patients directly with clinical trial research, enhancing privacy, efficiency, and engagement. In a groundbreaking advancement for patient-centered medical research, the Philippine Alliance of Patient Organizations (PAPO) and Care.Trials Inc. (CTI) are proud to announce a transformative partnership that introduces a new model of patient engagement in clinical trials.



PAPO serves as a strong and active network of patient groups that empowers 50+ disease-specific groups of patients across the Philippines to advocate for their rights and become productive members of society.

Care.Trials is a powerful new technology that protects and enforces patient privacy, patient rights, and achieves high levels of trust and engagement. By leveraging AI and blockchain, patients are able to exercise total control over their identity, data and decisions

Revolutionizing Clinical Trials Enrollment

Together, PAPO and Care.Trials are redefining the enrollment process, making it more efficient for both patients and research teams. The Care.Trials solution is designed with simplicity in mind – so intuitive that a grandmother can navigate it in just two minutes. It features:

Anonymous browsing of trials

Simple mechanisms for liking and connecting with trials

Pre-screening capabilities

Unbiased advocacy

A strict no pressure policy, ensuring no unsolicited emails or messages

A Commitment to Empowerment and Protection

“A whole new approach that is rooted in empowering and engaging the patient without mining their data, and earning patient trust by protecting them and advocating on their behalf.” said Pradeep Goel, CEO of Care.Trials Inc. “At the same time, we bring powerful new tools to study teams to identify and connect with the right patient and effectively determine if they are suitable and eligible to participate. Our goal is to accelerate research such that cures for all diseases can be found faster.”

Karen Alparce-Villanueva, President of PAPO, said, “Our partnership with Care.Trials embodies our mission to empower Filipino patients by providing them with the tools they need to advocate for their rights and actively participate in their healthcare. By integrating Care.Trials’ innovative technology, we are enhancing our network’s strength and activity, enabling patients to become more informed and productive members of society.”

Next Steps in the Partnership

Following this partnership, PAPO and Care.Trials will work closely to empower and engage the patients that PAPO represents, providing them with unprecedented tools for access, engagement, and participation in relevant research.

By leveraging blockchain technology, Care.Trials Inc. aims to improve and simplify healthcare processes related to clinical trials. This includes personalized matching of participants with suitable trials, ensuring prompt compensation for their contributions, and bridging the communication gap between medical information and patient understanding. Care.Trials Inc. is dedicated to developing a transparent, inclusive, and empowering environment for participants to shape the future of medical advancements through their active involvement in clinical trials. Learn more at http://caretrials.net or join our community at https://www.facebook.com/Care.Trials.