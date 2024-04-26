PHL, US to conclude new pact on intel, defense gear

THE Philippines and United States are set to finalize a new defense agreement that could allow both militaries to share top-secret intelligence and for the US to export defense equipment and share defense technology data to the Philippines.

According to a statement released from Washington D.C., both the Philippines and the US agreed to conclude the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) by the end of 2024.

GSOMIA allows both countries to share confidential information. It is also required under the US law for the Philippines to be a signatory to GSOMIA before it can receive any defense-related equipment or technology transfer.

Both sides have been negotiating for the GSOMIA since 2021 after US Defense Secretary Austin’s visit to the Philippines.

Senior defense, national security and foreign affairs officials of the Philippines and the US held a two-day meeting in Washington D.C. on April 22-23.

This annual Bilateral Strategic Security Dialogue came two weeks after US President Biden and Philippine President Marcos Jr. met in Washington D.C., and had another trilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In other highlights of the dialogue, both sides committed to: