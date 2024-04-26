PHL stays out of Washington’s IP watchlist for 11th year now

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) kept the Philippines out of its watch list of countries with intellectual property (IP) concerns for the 11th consecutive year.

On April 25, the USTR released its latest Special 301 Report which identified the trading partners of the US that violate intellectual property rights.

The 2024 edition of the report indicated that Washington kept the Philippines out of its watch list for the 11th consecutive year.

The USTR identified 27 trading partners in its 2024 Special 301 List.

Under its Priority Watch List are Argentina, Chile, China, India, Indonesia,Russia and Venezuela while the 10 other countries under the Watch List are Algeria, Barbados, Belarus, Bolivia, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, Egypt, Guatemala, Mexico, Pakistan, Paraguay, Peru, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Vietnam.

“Placement of a trading partner on the Priority Watch List or Watch List indicates that particular problems exist in that country with respect to IP protection, enforcement, or market access for US persons relying on IP,” the USTR 2024 Special 301 Report noted.

Moreover, the USTR report cited the Philippines among the “Illustrative Best Intellectual Property Practices by Trade Partners.”

For one, the report of the US trade body noted that the Philippines, in March 2024, launched a new E-Commerce Bureau under the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), “which is intended to focus on protecting consumers and merchants engaged in e-commerce transactions, including to protect against the sale of counterfeit goods online.”

The Philippines was also cited in the USTR report as one of the examples in terms of adopting laws and enforcement practices designed to prevent unauthorized camcording.

“Countries also need to update legal frameworks to effectively deter unauthorized camcording and keep up with changing practices. For example, the requirement in some countries that a law enforcement officer must observe a person camcording and then prove that the person is circulating the unlawfully recorded movie before intervening often precludes effective enforcement,” the 2024 Special 301 Report noted.

“The United States urges countries to adopt laws and enforcement practices designed to prevent unauthorized camcording, such as laws that have been adopted in Canada, Japan, the Philippines, and Ukraine,” the US trade body said in its report.

However, the report also cited intellectual property issues that the Philippines must address. For one, the USTR report said, “A recent study by the OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] and EUIPO [European Union Intellectual Property Office] found that China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and Vietnam are the leading sources of counterfeit medicines distributed globally.”

Last year, Kathi Vidal, Director of United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and Undersecretary of Commerce told some members of the Philippine media that “just not being on the [United States Trade Representative Special] 301 report is huge. A lot of countries we go to that’s the one thing they want to get off because being on the 301 report makes it very difficult to attract foreign investments so that is huge.”

However, Vidal said “doing all the work to not only stay off of it (USTR Special 301 report) but to really combat counterfeiting and piracy is really important.” (Full story here: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2023/05/23/phl-could-attract-more-investments-with-right-ip-ecosystem/)