NU vs UST in girls’ final of PNVF U18 championships

NATIONAL UNIVERSITY (NU) again delivered a resounding performance to stay unscathed on Friday heading into the girls’ championship of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

The Lady Bullpups blasted De La Salle-Lipa, 25-19, 25-15, 25-23, in the semifinal behind Denesse Daylisan and team captain Harlyn Serneche to set up a title duel with also undefeated University of Santo Tomas (UST).

“This is a transition team where the older faces did not play anymore as we focused on fresh faces to be developed,” NU’s long-time coach Norman Miguel said. “This team is composed of grade nine athletes in high school. We’re looking forward to the final against UST.”

UST also swept Kings’ Montessori School, 25-20, 25-14, 25-17, in the other girls’ semifinals of the event organized by the PNVF headed by Ramon “Tats” Suzara to give way to high school volleyball talents all over the country.

Both teams were able to win all four games each in pool play before UST booted out Canossa Academy, 25-13, 25-15, 25-12, and NU outplayed fellow University Athletic Association of the Philippines team De La Salle-Zobel, 25-18, 25-16, 25-17, in the quarterfinals last week.

The boys’ semifinal between Orion’s Angatleta and VNS-Savouge, Umingan and Canada’s Academy were played late Friday.

The PNVF is giving students from the schools seeing action in the semifinals Friday, classification matches on Saturday, and the finals on Sunday the opportunity to watch the games live for free by showing their school ID cards.

The classification matches for fifth to eighth places for both genders are on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. with the last match set at 5:30 p.m., while the schedule for Sunday are the battle for bronze at 10 a.m. for boys and 12:30 p.m. for girls.

The gold medal duels at 3 p.m. for the girls and 5:30 p.m. for the boys.