Neda: Imports still needed, AO 20 vital to food security

IMPORTS remain necessary as local production is still unable to meet demand for key commodities like rice and pork, according to the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda).

In a 14-page statement, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Arsenio M. Balisacan defended Administrative Order No. 20 which aims to ensure the country’s food security by removing non-tariff barriers for agricultural products. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/22/marcos-wants-non-tariff-curbs-on-farm-products-out/).

The Inter-Agency Committee on Inflation and Market Outlook (IAC-IMO) expects the local production of key commodities such as rice, pork, onion,and sugar to fall short of domestic demand this year.

“By streamlining administrative procedures and removing non-tariff barriers, we aim to create a regulatory environment that enables—rather than hinders—the delivery of goods and services that our people need while safeguarding the welfare of our citizens,” Balisacan said.

“It would be irresponsible not to augment local supply during periods of acute shortages. Failing to do so would lead to highly elevated prices, adversely affecting everyone—even farmers who are also consumers of agricultural products and fall victim to higher food prices themselves,” he added.

Balisacan said domestic production of rice is expected to fall 15 percent below demand despite the 0.7-percent increase in output in 2024. There is also a deficit in the production of pork due to the African Swine Fever (ASF).

The Neda chief explained that rice retail prices in the international market surged on the back of trade-restricting policies of major food exporters.

In March 2024, he noted that the price of rice, 5 percent broken, from Vietnam and Thailand eased month-on-month but was still 27 to 37 percent higher than prices a year ago.

The landed cost of imported rice, 5 percent broken, in 2024 remained stable at approximately P39 per kilo but is 27 to 29 percent higher than the previous year.

“As landed cost includes tariffs and other fees [e.g., brokerage fee, arrastre charge, customs documentary stamp], carefully adjusting tariff rates temporarily, or while world prices are increasing, could help in stabilizing rice prices in the country,” Balisacan said.

Meanwhile, Balisacan said prior to the ASF outbreak, domestic pork production could meet local demand.

From 2017 to 2019, local pork production in carcass weight averaged 1.61 million metric tons (MMT). This exceeded the average demand of 1.52 million metric tons with a surplus reaching 87,920 metric tons.

With the ASF, which required culling thousands of hogs, the country had a deficit in pork production—with the 61,430 MT shortfall in 2020 rising to 389,770 MT in 2021-2022.

Balisacan said imported pork has been critical in augmenting domestic production. The sharp increase in imported pork arrivals since 2021, he said, helped meet local demand.

“While local hog production exhibited improvements in the past two years and is expected to increase by 2.8 percent in 2024, it will still fall 20 percent below pre-ASF levels,” Balisacan said.

Other commodities

Apart from rice and pork, AO No. 20 will also benefit commodities such as onion and sugar, which saw recent price spikes.

The average retail price of red onions in January 2023 skyrocketed to P465 per kilogram, more than double or 113 percent higher than the P219 per kilo average in January 2022.

The price of white onions, Balisacan said, posted a 215 percent year-on-year increase to P367.7 per kilogram from P116.7 in January 2022.

This year, Balisacan said, despite the expected 4.7-percent increase in local onion production, local upply will still fall short of demand by 10 percent.

“Onion prices in the Philippines reached a record high in January 2023 amid the non-issuance of sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances (SPSIC) for red and white onions since December 2021,” Balisacan said.

Balisacan explained that in 2022, sugarcane production shrank 10.7 percent and the area harvested decreased by 4.5 percent.

As a result, Balisacan said, sugar prices in 2023 stayed high and did not return to their levels in the years before 2022.

He attributed this to low fertilizer usage due to high prices, resulting in lower yields; weather disturbances such as Typhoons Odette in December 2021 and Agaton in April 2022 were also a factor.

These, Balisacan said, affected standing crops, disrupted operations of milling and refining facilities, and damaged sugar stocks and warehouses.“Relying mainly on the country’s production of refined sugar is insufficient to meet the domestic demand requirements.”

Rates

With the high prices of these commodities, food inflation increased from 1.6 percent in January 2022 to 11.2 percent in January 2023, he added.

Rice started to become a main driver of inflation starting in August 2023. As of March 2024, it accounted for 58 percent or 2.2 percentage points of the observed 3.7 percent headline inflation.

Given this, Balisacan noted, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) released its risk-adjusted inflation forecast of 3.9 percent for 2024, near the government’s upper-bound target of 4 percent for the year.

The BSP has also remained hawkish and said it will likely hold rates higher for longer, given the threat of inflation. (https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/09/inflation-may-prompt-rate-cuts-delay-to-2025/).

HSBC revises forecast

Meanwhile, HSBC analyst Aris Dacanay said that given recent developments, they revised their policy rate forecast for the Philippines.

They now expect the BSP to do its first 25-basis-point rate cut in the fourth quarter of 2024 from the initial estimate of the third quarter. Given this, he said policy rates in the country may end the year at 6.25 percent, higher than the initial forecast of 5.75 percent.

Nonetheless, Dacanay said HSBC continues to expect the BSP to bring its policy rate down to as much as 5 percent by the end of 2025.

“Even though interest rate hikes—a monetary policy tool utilized by the BSP—can decelerate inflation by discouraging consumption and investment activities, it may also dampen demand and reduce economic opportunities made available to Filipino workers,” Balisacan said.

Neda said the IAC-IMO, along with other relevant government agencies of the Economic Development Group (EDG), recommended the issuance of AO 20.

It is seen as a supply-side response to help curb inflation by addressing its fundamental causes: shortages of food commodities due to inadequate and untimely importation.