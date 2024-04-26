`

Naval vessels leave Palawan for ‘Balikatan’ maritime drills

Photo from WESCOM
THE four participating naval vessels in the so-called “multilateral maritime exercise” (MME) of this year’s “Balikatan” departed from Puerto Princesa, Palawan on Thursday for their training event scheduled until April 29.

Western Command spokesperson Captain Ariel Coloma told reporters that MME participants for the Philippine Navy include the patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) and landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), the US Navy landing ship dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) and the French Navy’s Floreal-class frigate, the FS Vendemiaire (F-374).

He added that all four naval vessels have safely cleared the port in Puerto Princesa around noontime.

And while sailing on the east coast of Palawan, Coloma said the ships will practice “division tactics” and officer-of-the-watch maneuvers.

Coloma said the vessels will also conduct drills like photo and gunnery exercises while passing through Mindoro Strait and the West Philippine Sea.

After the completion of the four-day training activity, the ships will disperse towards their other commitments like BRP Davao Del Sur who is scheduled for an amphibious assault exercise on April 30.

BRP Ramon Alcaraz and FS FS Vendemiaire will conduct a “bilateral sail” from April 30 to May 3.

Meanwhile, USS Harpers Ferry will “proceed independently” on its next assigned area.

When asked about the benefits of MME to the Philippine military, Coloma said this will help the country enhance its interoperability with its allies specially the United States.

Training will also boost the capability of Filipino troops and “reaffirmed” if still applicable doctrines being used by the country.

“The MME would really help us build (our) defense capabilities, we share  the same security challenges with our partner nations, our other allies, so it’s really very timely (that) we train with them (in case of) unforeseen scenarios  even disasters at sea, we can respond together seamlessly,” Coloma noted.

