Middle East conflict to drive up food, gas prices–World Bank

IF the conflict in the Middle East escalates, the World Bank expects natural gas, fertilizers, and food to become even more expensive than they are today.

In its latest Commodity Markets Outlook, the World Bank said a major outbreak of the conflict in the Middle East could stall the steady decline in inflation recorded in the past two years.

Without the escalation of the conflict, the World Bank said food prices could decline to 6 percent in 2024 and 4 percent in 2025. Fertilizer prices are also expected to fall by 22 percent in 2024 and 6 percent in 2025.

“Global inflation remains undefeated,” said Indermit Gill, the World Bank Group’s Chief Economist and Senior Vice President.

“A key force for disinflation—falling commodity prices—has essentially hit a wall. That means interest rates could remain higher than currently expected this year and next. The world is at a vulnerable moment: a major energy shock could undermine much of the progress in reducing inflation over the past two years.”

In 2024 and 2025, the report said, overall commodity prices are forecast to decline slightly but remain about 38 percent above prepandemic levels.

Unlike prices for most other commodities, oil prices are set to increase in 2024, by 2 percent. Gold and copper prices are also set to rise this year, by 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

“Risks to the price forecasts are tilted to the upside, with the primary risk arising from a broadening of the conflict in the Middle East. A conflict-driven rise in commodity prices could stoke stubbornly elevated global inflation, further delaying global monetary easing,” the report stated.

“Food insecurity, which worsened markedly last year reflecting armed conflicts and elevated food prices, could also rise further,” it added.

The World Bank noted that between mid-2022 and mid-2023, global commodity prices plummeted by nearly 40 percent. This helped to drive most of the roughly 2-percentage-point reduction in global inflation between 2022 and 2023.

However, the World Bank estimates that should the conflict in the Middle East escalate, oil-supply disruptions could push up global inflation.

A moderate conflict-related supply disruption could raise the average Brent price this year to $92 per barrel while a more severe disruption could see oil prices surpass $100 per barrel.

If oil prices average above $100 per barrel, the world could see global inflation in 2024 rise by nearly one percentage point. The estimate, without the conflict escalation, is for global inflation to average 3 percent in 2024 and 4 percent in 2025.

“A striking divergence is emerging between global growth and commodity prices: despite relatively weaker global growth, commodity prices will most likely remain higher in 2024-25 than in the half-decade before the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ayhan Kose, the World Bank Group’s Deputy Chief Economist and Director of the Prospects Group.

“One critical factor behind this divergence relates to heightened geopolitical tensions that are keeping upward pressure on prices of major commodities and stoking risks of sharp price movements. Central banks must remain alert about the inflationary implications of commodity-price spikes amid elevated geopolitical tensions.”

The World Bank said the Middle East is a crucial gas supplier—20 percent of global liquefied natural gas (LNG) trade transits the Strait of Hormuz.

If the LNG supply were interrupted, fertilizer prices would also rise substantially, likely driving up food prices.

Earlier, local economists said geopolitical risks would make it more difficult for imported oil-dependent countries like the Philippines to tame inflation, which could accelerate to double digits if oil prices jump to unprecedented levels.

Bloomberg initially reported that oil traders piled into more than 3 million barrels worth of options contracts in a bet that prices would spike to $250 a barrel by June as geopolitical risks remain elevated. (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/19/geopolitics-may-hurt-bid-to-tame-inflation/).

Regardless of whether oil prices reach $250 per barrel, Ateneo de Manila University economist Leonardo Lanzona Jr. told BusinessMirror that addressing high oil prices cannot be similar to how the country responded in the 1970s.

In order to keep oil prices stable locally, the government “imposed oil price regulations and subsidized gasoline consumption.” Lanzona added the government also too its response further by owning oil refineries that led to “tremendous loans.” (See: https://businessmirror.com.ph/2024/04/22/%e2%82%b1100-wage-hike-should-have-been-approved-yesterday/).